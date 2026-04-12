Mammoth Secure NLL Quarterfinals Matchup at LOUD HOUSE
Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth News Release
DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) officially clinched a home Quarterfinals playoff game during the league's upcoming 2025-26 postseason courtesy of a 13-11 March to May victory over the Saskatchewan Rush Saturday night at SaskTel Centre.
Colorado became the first team to secure a Top 4 seed in Week 20 and remains the only squad guaranteed to host a Quarterfinals contest ahead of the league's final regular season slate (set to play out April 17-19 in dramatic fashion).
The Mammoth now have an opportunity to secure the outright No. 1 seed during a Week 21 showdown with the (5-12) Calgary Roughnecks.
Colorado previously defeated Calgary 14-12 a few weeks back, but the noted rivals are set to give their all during their respective regular season finales.
Additional details surrounding Quarterfinals tickets, on-sale dates and beyond will be communicated in the near future.
Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall to the Colorado Mammoth, 13-11, at Home - Saskatchewan Rush
- Buchanan, Byrne Power Bandits to 7th Straight Win in Wire-To-Wire Fashion over Rochester - Buffalo Bandits
- Colorado Clinches Home Playoff Game Via 13-11 Victory over Saskatchewan - Colorado Mammoth
- Mammoth Secure NLL Quarterfinals Matchup at LOUD HOUSE - Colorado Mammoth
- "It's a Blessing and a Curse" FireWolves Unable to Come back vs Roughnecks - Oshawa FireWolves
- Wings Postgame: Wings (11) vs. Desert Dogs (5) Final - Philadelphia Wings
- Knighthawks Shut Down by Buffalo - Rochester Knighthawks
- Calgary Doubles up FireWolves 14-7 - Calgary Roughnecks
- Desert Dogs Fall to Wings in 11 - 5 Loss - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Warriors Get Back to Identity with 8-7 Comeback Win over Halifax Thunderbirds - Vancouver Warriors
- Black Bears Fall to Rock; Set Sights on Halifax - Ottawa Black Bears
- FireWolves Look for Second Straight Win vs Roughnecks - Oshawa FireWolves
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Other Recent Colorado Mammoth Stories
- Colorado Clinches Home Playoff Game Via 13-11 Victory over Saskatchewan
- Mammoth Secure NLL Quarterfinals Matchup at LOUD HOUSE
- Mammoth Look to Clinch Home Playoff Matchup Via Win over Rush Saturday
- Colorado Captures 13-8 Win over Desert Dogs During LOUD HOUSE Finale
- Mammoth Sign Defenseman Tyler Garrison to One-Year Contract Agreement