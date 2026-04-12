Mammoth Secure NLL Quarterfinals Matchup at LOUD HOUSE

Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) officially clinched a home Quarterfinals playoff game during the league's upcoming 2025-26 postseason courtesy of a 13-11 March to May victory over the Saskatchewan Rush Saturday night at SaskTel Centre.

Colorado became the first team to secure a Top 4 seed in Week 20 and remains the only squad guaranteed to host a Quarterfinals contest ahead of the league's final regular season slate (set to play out April 17-19 in dramatic fashion).

The Mammoth now have an opportunity to secure the outright No. 1 seed during a Week 21 showdown with the (5-12) Calgary Roughnecks.

Colorado previously defeated Calgary 14-12 a few weeks back, but the noted rivals are set to give their all during their respective regular season finales.

Additional details surrounding Quarterfinals tickets, on-sale dates and beyond will be communicated in the near future.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026

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