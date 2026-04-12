Buchanan, Byrne Power Bandits to 7th Straight Win in Wire-To-Wire Fashion over Rochester

Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







Kyle Buchanan recorded his 700th career point; Dhane Smith moved into fourth all-time in assists.

As Kyle Buchanan walked into KeyBank Center, he wondered if this would be the last time he played in front of 19,070 screaming fans.

A home playoff game for the Bandits still isn't a certainty and the unknown future became a token of motivation for Buchanan, who stepped up with a season-high six points. Buchanan supported Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith who combined for 14 points as the Buffalo Bandits beat the Rochester Knighthawks 12-6 on Saturday.

"I'm no spring chicken either and I know that," Buchanan said. "When I came in tonight, personally I thought, 'Hey, when's the last time I'm going to play in front of Banditland as I get older?' And you really want to take advantage of those things, but then it's sort of gone, and OK, what do you do with that information? It's not that you're holding on to it. I think it's you go out and lead by example and try and put in the effort and try and do the small things. And so that's sort of the way I try and savor it. And again, having family and friends here and obviously Fan Appreciation Night, the crowd we have, it's not hard to get out for something like that."

Byrne recorded a hat trick with four assists and Smith had a game-high five assists to go along with a pair of goals. Smith made history once again as his assist on Byrne's third goal moved him into fourth on the NLL's all-time assist list. Smith reached 882 assists and tied Mark Steenhuis for second all-time in franchise history with 448 goals.

The Bandits (11-6) extended their win streak to seven consecutive games. Byrne has dominated with a minimum of seven points in each of those games and 55 total points during the streak.

Buchanan also made history of his own on Saturday as he eclipsed 700 career points and surpassed Chris Cloutier for eighth in Bandits history.

"It's funny because I don't really think about it at all, but it's cool and if you had told me when I was 15 years old, that a 5-foot-8 kid from Ottawa is gonna get 700 points and stick around as long as I have, I'd be surprised," Buchanan said. "I just attribute it to playing with really good people, having great leaders around me, and just being able to find ways to be a part of good teams. It's just obviously nice to celebrate and see my family at a game like that, too."

The Bandits - who struggled offensively in their 12-9 loss to Rochester earlier this season -stormed out to a 4-1 lead at the end of the first quarter spearheaded by Buchanan's back-to-back goals.

Buffalo controlled the pace during its wire-to-wire win as they lead by two or more goals for the rest of the game after Blaze Riorden - who led the Warriors with two goals - cut the deficit to 5-3. The Bandits led 7-4 at the half, scored five of the final seven goals and allowed just two in the second half.

The Bandits got key contributions from Ian MacKay, who had four points (2+2), and Joe Resetarits, who had a goal and two assists. Buffalo played just six forwards compared to their usual seven as Tehoka Nanticoke was placed on injured reserve.

The Bandits previously played with six forwards during each of their back-to-back wins against the Saskatchewan Rush and the Toronto Rock, the weekend that turned the Bandits back into the familiar juggernaut that they've become once again.

"With anything in life, if you're experiencing success, you're going to build some confidence, and that's just going to continue to grow," coach John Tavares said. "And right now I just keep reminding the guys the amount of work it's taken to get here, put ourselves in a position to make the playoffs for one, and right now, our goal is to make the top four. Every week that we win, we continue to gain some confidence, whether it's on the defensive end or the offensive end or as the whole unit. It seems like the guys are gelling at the right time, and we just continue to do that."

It was another dominant night for the Bandits defense, which has allowed eight or fewer goals in each of the last four games. Buffalo has given up 10 or fewer tallies in all seven games during the streak and just 18 total goals in the last three games.

Connor Fields - who won the 2025 MVP award - entered with over 100 points on the season and top 10 in both goals and assists. The Bandits held Fields and Thomas McConvey - who has 29 goals - scoreless while Ryan Smith had just one goal.

The Bandits blocked 12 shots, led by Paul Dawson who had a game-high four blocks and continues to extend his all-time lead in that category. Dylan Robinson and Mitch de Snoo each had eight loose ball recoveries and the Bandits held Rochester - which entered with the second best power-play percentage in the league - to just 1-for-5 in those situations.

Goaltender Matt Vinc was superb once again for the Bandits with 43 saves including 16 in the fourth quarter. Vinc had a season-high save percentage of 87.76 and has a save percentage higher than 80 in each of the last seven games. Much like Buchanan, Vinc took extra time on the floor postgame, not knowing if this was his last night in Banditland. If it was, he certainly made it one to remember.

"When you don't know the future, you want to soak up those memories and that's what you're doing out there," Vinc said. "... You have a lot of friends and family, and playing here is a special place. Having that opportunity to go out there on a regular basis with a great group of guys, you don't take it for granted. Your career goes by pretty fast and pretty fortunate to have a special group here, and we're just trying to hang on and keep playing the way we have the last couple of games, and hopefully we can ride that momentum going in the playoffs."

Bandits change up the lineup, Scanlan exits early

Nanticoke and defenseman Nick Weiss did not play as both players were placed on injured reserve Saturday afternoon.

Connor Farrell was back in the lineup after missing the last two games as Mike McCannell returned after being scratched against Vancouver and Taylor Dooley slotted back in for the first time since March 13.

It was Dooley's best game as a Bandit as he recorded five loose ball recoveries in the first half which already broke a new single-game career-high for the 24-year-old first-round pick. Dooley finished with six loose balls, two created turnovers and an assist which was his first point since Feb. 20.

"Taylor Dooley did a great job on Connor [Fields] just staying in his hands and just being annoying, and not letting him get his hands free and step down and have that time and space to shoot the ball," Tavares said. "It makes a big difference when you're facing a good goal scorer."

Additionally, Clay Scanlan hobbled off the floor and went down the tunnel with over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, cutting the Bandits down to just five forwards. Scanlan did not return and Tavares did not have an update on the forward.

Bandits announce team awards

Pregame was an opportunity for 2026 Bandits Fan of the Year Bee Gore to present the players with their team awards.

This year's 2025-26 Fan of the Year is Bee Gore! Ã°Å¸âÂ

Bee is a dedicated season ticket holder who shares her support of the Bandits with every person she meets and makes an impact in our community!

Thank you for the support, and congratulations, Bee! pic.twitter.com/tCQdusslsg

- Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) April 11, 2026

Defenseman Carter Coffey was named Rookie of the Year, de Snoo was named Defenseman of the Year, Dhane Smith was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year and Vinc was awarded MVP.

"He keeps telling everyone he's 40-something but I don't know if I believe him," Byrne said about Vinc. "He's obviously the backbone of our team. Since he's gotten here, it's changed the entire makeup of our group. He's the best ever and it's that simple."

There was another special moment for Buchanan as he was named Teammate of the Year. The 38-year-old doesn't wear a letter to signify captaincy but his leadership has been invaluable for a once 4-6 Bandits team.

Tavares praised Buchanan for not only his intelligent play and ability to create chaos on the floor but his ability to be a positive teammate. Byrne agreed with his coach, saying that he's someone the entire group looks up to.

"All the little plays that he makes, loose balls, setting screens," Byrne said. "He's 150 pounds and setting some of the hardest picks on the floor. When guys see a guy like that doing all the dirty work, grinding, another guy who's almost 40, everyone tends to fall in line. I think another Teammate of the Year award, it shows you what type of person he is. Getting to know his kids and his family, he's the ultimate guy. He's a role model for all of us on and off the floor."

Up next

The Bandits conclude the regular season with a road contest against the Oshawa FireWolves on Saturday, April 18. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026

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