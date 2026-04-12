"It's a Blessing and a Curse" FireWolves Unable to Come back vs Roughnecks

Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON- Alex Simmons led the way with six points, but the rest of the offence was unable to muster enough as the Oshawa FireWolves (5-12) lost to the Calgary Roughnecks (5-12) 14-7 on Saturday night from the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa on Wrestling Night with the Game recap being presented by ToonieBet.

Both first goals from each team were scored by Durham Region natives. Calgary's was scored by Oshawa hometown player Tanner Cook, who netted two, while Oshawa's first goal came off the stick of Dawson Theede. After Theede made it two-to-one, the FireWolves mustered three goals to take an early four-to-two lead. Calgary and Oshawa would each score another before the first quarter expired, making it a two-goal lead for the home team after the opening 15.

"We moved the ball in the first half and got some good looks," said Alex Simmons after a six-point night. "We had a couple of good looks in the second half, but not as many as we would have liked, and we can be better when we have one more game next week against Buffalo."

Unfortunately, after a strong offensive start in the first quarter, Oshawa would be unable to string together anything after that. The Roughnecks scored five goals in the second quarter, including three in under 45 seconds, to see their lead grow.

With Oshawa down by two at halftime, they were hoping to see if they could claw their way back into the game, and were able to get their chances on the power play, but they were stymied by Colby Bowman, who replaced Aden Walsh early in the second quarter of the contest. Riley Isaacs was the only goal of the quarter that gave Calgary a three-goal lead entering the final quarter of play.

Noah Manning tallied onto the lead for Calgary, and Brayden Mayea followed up in the Manning goals by scoring two in the quarter to see the Roughnecks secure the victory.

"It's been a blessing and a curse with this group," said head coach and general manager Glenn Clark. "The blessing is that we went to the Finals three seasons ago and we made it to the top, the curse is that people think that we're still there and we're not. I knew we weren't. You need to grow into that consistency in this league, and that's never changed, and we've still got our core that is learning how to win in this league."

The FireWolves' final game of the season will come next Saturday, April 18, at 7:00 PM, when they honour the life of Dyson Williams' brother for Tucker Out Lymphoma Night against the Buffalo Bandits. To come see and honour the legacy and find out more about the 'Braver Than Brave' slogan.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026

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