Colorado Clinches Home Playoff Game Via 13-11 Victory over Saskatchewan

Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) secured a 13-11 victory over the Saskatchewan Rush at SaskTel Centre Saturday night.

Colorado improved to 12-5 on the season and officially secured a Top 4 seed, thus bringing playoff lacrosse back to the LOUD HOUSE during the NLL's approaching Quarterfinals slate.

Twelve wins sets a new record for the most wins in a season for Head Coach Pat Coyle, while Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward officially moved into the league's No. 3 all-time rank in saves, stopping 38-of-49.

Jack Hannah paced Mammoth scorers with a game-high nine points (4g, 5a), while Will Malcom (3g, 4a), Braedon Saris (1g, 3a) and Tim Edwards (1g. 2a) rounded out top contributors.

The man they call "Wild Bill" Will Malcom opened the Week 20 contest's scoring. Operating on the power-play four minutes into the first quarter, he stepped into his shot and burned one past Rush netminder Frank Scigliano to earn Colorado an early 1-0 lead.

Back-to-back for No. 4, Malcs put on the burners outside before peeling back inside his defender and dashing towards the goal, only to find twine once more a mere 35 seconds later as the away team created a wave of momentum.

Now three-straight for the good guys, Mammoth forward Dylan McIntosh was cleared for takeoff. Accepting a slick lob pass from Malcom, McIntosh went diving across the crease while slipping one past Scigliano as Colorado was in front 3-0.

Owen Rahn does a lot of things well, but in his second season, scoring goals has been his area of expertise, as the sophomore forward notched his 14th of the season with just under two minutes to play in the first. The youngster cut inside, received the rock and slammed one home as the Mammoth were dominating the opening slate.

With 15 minutes of action in the rearview, Colorado was in front 4-0 while Ward was a perfect 11-for-11 between the pipes.

Rookie forward Jameson Bucktooth recorded his career-first goal as the Mammoth run continued midway through the second. Fellow rookie Braedon Saris followed it up 33 seconds later as the scoreboard read six to zero in favor of Colorado as the away team was in charge.

Completing his hat trick with 7:27 to play in the half, Malcom finished a back-door feed while creating a 7-0 contest on a night where forward Andrew Kew was placed on the Injured Reserve List.

Following a scoreless 27 minutes of play, Austin Shanks got the Rush on the board with less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Have a SEASON Tim Edwards! Sporting the "A" all year long, the veteran finished a transition look by sending a set of dekes Scigliano's way before eventually finding twine for the sixth time as the defenseman extended his career-best mark while restoring a seven-goal lead for Colorado.

Thirty minutes had passed and it was the Mammoth in front 8-1 at the break.

Brock Haley notched Saskatchewan's second of the night from long range as the Rush were back within six three minutes into the second half. The Rush came alive in the third, with Robert Church following it up just 16 seconds later.

SaskTel Centre quickly produced some home turf advantage, as faceoff specialist Jake Naso beat Ward just 11 seconds later as the Rush had three in a row.

Quite literally back-to-back, Naso earned another just six seconds after his first goal as the home team stormed back to create an 8-5 contest.

Jack Hannah put his athleticism on display less than a minute later to earn the Mammoth another four-goal lead as Colorado was back on the board.

But it was the Rush's quarter, as Church doubled down with 9:46 to play as the home team was starting to settle in. Zach Manns made his way to the scoresheet halfway through the period as Saskatchewan was down just two.

Jalen Chaster executed the two-man game to perfection with Malcom, eventually beating Scigliano while drawing a penalty from Rush defenseman Holden Garlent. Colorado was up 10-7.

Putting its own stamp on the third session, Colorado made the most of said power-play as "The Tiger" Jack Hannah smoked one past the Rush netminder as the Mammoth were up four late in the third.

When the final 15 minutes arrived, the Mammoth were in front 11-7.

Taking advantage of a transition look, Manns rocketed off the bench, accepted a long pass and beat Ward to climb the Rush back within three less than two minutes into the final frame.

Hannah submitted a SportsCenter Top 10 reel courtesy of a behind-the-back finish as No. 33 completed his hat trick while earning Colorado yet another four-goal advantage 5:22 into the fourth.

Haley successfully went far side on Ward just 23 seconds later as the Rush were down 12-9 with less than 10 minutes remaining. Putting the finishing touches on his hat trick just over a minute later, Haley notched his third of the night as the Rush were within two.

The drama was cranked to 11 at this point, and so was the Saskatchewan score, as Ryan Keenan created a one-goal deficit in shorthanded fashion.

But the ferocity of a man like Jack Hannah can only be contained for so long, as Hannah netted his fourth of the night with less than three minutes to play in the ball game.

And when the final whistle blew, the Mammoth were in the win column for the 12th time this season, 13-11.

Colorado now prepares to close out the season on the road during a Week 21 showdown against the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday, April 18.

More information about Quarterfinals playoff tickets will be announced in the coming days.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the season for the latest league updates, team transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026

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