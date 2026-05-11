Mammoth's Brad Self Named NLL General Manager of the Year

Published on May 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) officially announced Colorado Mammoth General Manger Brad Self has been named the 2025-26 NLL General Manger of the Year.

Not all seasons are created the same - And while there wasn't much external belief that this season's opening weekend roster would scratch at the playoff bubble, Self understood what kind of men he and the Mammoth front office were assembling.

Unafraid to make waves throughout the offseason, moving forwards like Connor Kelly to the Georgia Swarm, Connor Robinson to the San Diego Seals and Zed Williams to the Rochester Knighthawks, Self made it clear the reset button wasn't being pressed.

This was the beginning of a new run.

Later acquiring a big-bodied forward in Dylan McIntosh from the Vancouver Warriors for a second and third-round selection in future NLL Entry Drafts just ahead of Training Camp, Self keyed in on a right-handed talent who possessed the skills and physicality to succeed in the league, but a guy who just wasn't getting much playing time in Vancouver.

We're not sure who Colorado would've selected in the second round this fall (2026) or in the third round of the league's eventual 2027 talent-selecting showdown. But we can guarantee neither of said talents would've produced a welcomed 40 points (26g, 14a) this past season, which included career-high totals across the board for McIntosh.

Just two days later, Self's reimagined offense wielded another standout contributor, with the Mammoth acquiring forward Andrew Kew from the Georgia Swarm. After seeing Kew lead Colorado with 45 goals amongst his 84 points (45g, 39a), Mammoth fans would've settled for paying just about any price for an impactful scorer like Kew. So, the Connor Kelly swap surely seems like quite the steal, considering Kew tied for the second-most goals in the NLL despite playing in just 12 regular season games.

A few games into the season, Self landed another HUGE talent, with the team acquiring forward Jack Hannah from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Again, those late picks might turn into some talent down the line, but none of said assets were going to become Jack Hannah. Welcoming the hometown kid to Ball Arena while making him feel, well, right at home, couldn't have proved more dividends for Colorado, as Hannah went on to record 85 points (27g, 58a) across 15 regular season appearances as one of the game's most athletic and dominant talents.

Add in moves like swapping Owen Rahn from a defenseman to a forward while letting Jalen Chaster get some looks in the O-zone just the same and it becomes clear that the Mammoth front office was one of the most active and invested groups around, spearheaded by Self.

The team's "go get it" presence spanned back to the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, and even the 2024 iteration of the talent-selecting showdown, with guys like Dylan Hess (2024) making his way to the turf for the first time alongside fellow newcomers like Braedon Saris (2025), Connor Nock (2025), Matthew Paolatto (2025), Jameson Bucktooth (2025), Brian Simmons (2025) and beyond.

Ari Stevens, signed as a free agent, made it clear that he's got the skillset and grind to become an NLL regular, and did exactly that during his first season in the league while setting the tone.

Hell, each and every move remains nestled into team history on the team's transactions page.

Which is where Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle comes in, just the same. Assembling the pieces is quite the heavy lift in itself. And Self deserves his credit in bringing in the right pieces.

But ensuring the free agents and rookies can efficiently mesh with the team's established core of veterans off the bat while making a run as one of the league's most feared teams earns Coyle and his coaching staff a hat tip of his own.

Thankfully, the two have been in lock-step for quite some time now, so the team's sudden turnaround didn't shock the LOUD HOUSE faithful. This team's fanbase has come to expect greatness and thanks to an extremely impactful offseason turned Year One build, the Citizens of the LOUD HOUSE should feel pretty damn good about the team's state, all things considered.

Especially considering the team's 7-2 home record and 12-6 overall slate from the season. That record was produced with some of the team's starters playing in 12 or fewer games together. So, fans can only wonder what the future holds for a promising team like Colorado.

While the future remains unknown for the Burgundy Boys, Mammoth fans will be able to look back at the 2025-26 campaign as one of the largest "building block" seasons in recent history, as Colorado appears set to compete at a high capacity for seasons to come.

All thanks to a few successful swaps, some impactful draft selections and some SEVERE grinding from each of the near-30 players who donned the burgundy and black threads this season.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 11, 2026

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