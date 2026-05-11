Thunderbirds Punch Ticket to NLL Finals with Game 3 Win over Swarm

Published on May 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds defeated the Georgia Swarm 15-11 on Sunday night at Scotiabank Centre, securing their spot in the 2026 NLL Finals in the process.

Clarke Petterson had a team-best nine points, while Jason Knox had another six-point outing, finding twine three times. In his return to the Thunderbirds' lineup, Randy Staats scored a goal and added four assist, while Halifax captain Cody Jamieson had two goals and five points of his own.

Mike Robinson had four points, including a goal. Bo Bowhunter and Brendan Bomberry each had two goals apiece and Casey Wilson had a goal and an assist.

Jake Withers was dominant across the board, posting two assists, 29 loose balls, and three caused turnovers. Ryan Terefenko also had a goal, two points, five loose balls, and two CTOs.

Warren Hill had another standout performance between the pipes for Halifax, turning away 37 shots to help his team to a victory.

The game had a frantic pace out of the gates, with both teams dropping shots on the offensive side. Kean Moon opened the scoring for Georgia, but his tally was quickly answered by Jamieson, who stuck a twister far-side. But the Swarm continued to push with back-to-back goals from Toron Eccleston and Shayne Jackson. Casey Wilson got his first of the game, getting over the top and bouncing a long-range shot home before Jamieson dropped his second of the night off another outside rip.

Jackson and Brendan Bomberry traded goals to make it 4-4 at the six-minute mark of the opening frame, but an outside burner from Bowhunter gave Halifax its first lead of the night.

Under a minute later, Jacob Hickey scored in transition to knot things back up, but a five-minute major on the Swarm gave Halifax a chance to do some more damage. They took advantage, as Staats got his first goal with an outside shot, and just under 30 seconds later, Knox hammered a shot home.

Richie Connell got a late marker to make it 7-6 Thunderbirds lead after a crazy opening stanza.

After 13 combined goals to start, the game slowed down heading into the half, with the teams each potting a pair of goals. Jackson and Eccleston scored for Georgia, while Knox and Robinson answered back for Halifax.

The Thunderbirds carried a 9-8 advantage into the break.

Hill and the Halifax defence were the story in the second half. The unit was able to stifle the Swarm offence, and the Halifax starter turned away any chances in close that the opposition had.

The offence took advantage of a shutout third quarter on the other end. Petterson got a shot to fall past Dobson while tip-toeing the crease, and Bowhunter nabbed his second, pushing the ball in transition and sticking a shot top corner on the run to bring The Nest to its feet.

A standout third quarter left Halifax up 11-8 with 15 minutes left to punch its ticket to the NLL Finals.

The visitors found the first goal of the final frame, with Kason Tarbell scoring in transition. But another five-minute major by Ben Trumble gave the Thunderbirds a golden chance to add insurance. Knox got his hat-trick goal at the 9:17 mark, and under a minute later, Bomberry added on, making it 13-9.

Bryan Cole got a pair of goals back on the power play, but that's all Georgia could muster to end Game 3.

Petterson and Terefenko put the game on ice with two empty-netters, sending their team to the Finals.

This is the first appearance in the NLL Finals for the Thunderbirds since the franchise moved to the Maritimes back in 2019. They will face the Toronto Rock in the best-of-three series to crown an NLL champion.

Game One of the series in Hamilton is on May 15 at TD Coliseum at 8:30 p.m. AT. The series will shift to Scotiabank Centre on May 17 at 7:00 p.m. AT for Game Two.

Game Three, if necessary, will take place on Saturday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. AT at TD Coliseum.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 11, 2026

Thunderbirds Punch Ticket to NLL Finals with Game 3 Win over Swarm - Halifax Thunderbirds

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