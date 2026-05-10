Thunderbirds Drop Game 2 to Swarm

Published on May 10, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS -- The Halifax Thunderbirds fell to the Georgia Swarm 21-10 at Scotiabank Centre on Saturday night.

Following an opening quarter that saw Georgia jump out to a 5-2 advantage, the visitors had a 6-5 advantage in scoring in the second quarter, heading into the break up 11-7.

From there, Georgia carried momentum through the second half. A 5-1 third quarter put the Swarm up 16-8 with 15 minutes left in regulation, and another 5-2 fourth quarter sealed a 21-10 road victory to knot the semifinal series at one apiece.

The Thunderbirds won't have to wait long to get another chance. The final and deciding game of the NLL semifinals, Game 3, goes Sunday night at Scotiabank Centre. Opening face-off is set for 7:00 p.m. AT.

Buy your tickets to Game 3 at HalifaxThunderbirds.com/tickets







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 10, 2026

Thunderbirds Drop Game 2 to Swarm - Halifax Thunderbirds

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