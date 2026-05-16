NLL Finals Preview - Thunderbirds, Rock Vie for NLL Cup

Published on May 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds are in the NLL Finals for the first time since moving to the East Coast. The team opens the finals on the road on Friday night, facing the Toronto Rock in Game 1 at TD Coliseum. Opening face-off is set for 8:30 p.m. AT.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

The Thunderbirds have hit double-digit goal totals in all four of their postseason games.

Clarke Petterson leads the league in both assists and points in these playoffs. During the team's semifinal series, he was able to post back-to-back nine-point outings.

Jason Knox also leads the league in goals during the postseason with 15. The third-year lefty has been a pivotal piece in the Thunderbirds' late-season run to the finals, as has captain Cody Jamieson, who has five goals and 18 points in four outings.

Casey Wilson also had 10 points in the playoffs. The rookie has stepped up his game and has been a big contributor for Halifax this last month. Mike Robinson and Bo Bowhunter also came up with big goals at key junctures of games in these playoffs.

Jake Withers was a massive factor in the Georgia series, who won 75 face-offs over three games while adding 64 loose balls and chipping in points in transition. Ryan Terefenko was also dominant on both ends of the floor.

Warren Hill has won three games for the Thunderbirds in the postseason. The Halifax starter owns a 10.31 goals-against average and a .772 save percentage.

Scouting the Rock

The Rock also went three games in their semifinal series against San Diego, pulling out the deciding victory at home last weekend.

Toronto's offence has spread the ball out more, with Chris Boushy (11G, 3A) leading their team in scoring during the playoffs, followed closely by Mark Matthews (6G, 7A). Josh Dawick (3G, 9A) is third in scoring on the team.

Veterans Challen Rogers (4G, 6A) and Dan Craig (2G, 3A) have been solid options offensively for Toronto as well.

The Rock also have the rookie duo of CJ Kirst and Owen Hiltz, who each have 10 points apiece. But Sam English has arguably been the Rock's best player, totalling five goals and 11 points, along with 36 loose balls and a caused turnover.

Nick Rose holds a 3-1 record in the playoffs. The longtime Toronto starter has a 10.90 GAA and an .811 SV%.

Milestone Watch

Cody Jamieson

Needs five assists to become the eighth player all-time to reach 80 for a playoff career

Needs two points to become the 11th player all time to reach 120 for a playoff career

Needs six points to pass Shawn Evans for 10th all-time in league playoff history (124)

Needs seven points to pass Gary Gait for ninth all-time in league playoff history (125)

Needs 7 loose balls to reach 100 for his playoff career

Jake Withers

Needs eight face-off wins to pass Jeremy Thompson for first all-time in NLL Playoff History (269)

Needs 16 face-off wins to pass Tim Edwards for most face-offs won in a single playoffs (102)

Needs 24 loose balls to pass Brodie Merrill for fourth all-time in a playoff career (227)

Clarke Petterson

Needs six goals to reach 20 for his playoff career

Needs nine assists to pass Dhane Smith for assists in a single playoffs (35)

Needs nine assists to become the eighth player to reach 50 for a playoff career

Jason Knox

Needs five goals to reach 20 for his playoff career

Randy Staats

Needs 10 assists to become the eighth player to reach 50 for a playoff career

Broadcast Information

Fans can tune into Game 1 of the NLL Finals live on TSN and TSN2, as well as TSN+ and NLL+ in Canada, along with ESPN+ in the United States.

Thunderbirds can also catch the game live from The Nest at the Thunderbirds' Game 1 Watch Party. Doors open a half hour prior to face-off and is general admission at no cost!







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.