Mammoth Drop 13-12 Overtime Decision to Seals

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) dropped a dramatic 13-12 overtime decision to the San Diego Seals in front of 8,991 dedicated fans Saturday night at Ball Arena.

Will Malcom paced the Mammoth with nine points (2g, 7a), while Andrew Kew (4g, 3a) and Dylan McIntosh (3g, 1a) provided primary scoring efforts for Colorado. Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward stopped 55-of-68 shots faced.

Needing just 83 seconds to get the party started, Mammoth forward Dylan McIntoh got his legs moving before accepting a slick pass from Will Malcom and - in one fluid motion - finished the play by beating San Diego goaltender Christopher Origlieri and earning Colorado an early 1-0 advantage.

The Seals' Zach Currier retaliated almost three minutes later, as the "do it all" talent eventually navigated his way through the Mammoth defense before crashing into the crease and burying one past Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward to knot the game at ones.

Making it two in a row for the visitors, Ben McIntosh peeled outside his defender before storming back inside towards the crease. Finishing the one-on-none look, he cashed in as San Diego earned its first lead of the night with 9:41 to play in the opening quarter.

"Will Bill" Will Malcom lasered a step-down missile past Origlieri two minutes later to create another tie game, this time at two per side, as No. 4 looked lethal from distance.

Making the most of a 4-on-4 set following a pair of dead ball penalties, a freshly activated Dylan Watson went diving and came up with his first of the night as the Seals were back in front, 3-2, a mere 20 seconds later.

But AK42 Andrew Kew had an answer shortly after. Left alone within a two-man set, he quietly slipped toward the crease, wielded another stellar pass from Malcom and instantly found twine as the scoreboard read 3-3.

The opening quarter featured a dramatic 15 minutes of action, with the game tied at three per side.

Collecting an errant shot and quickly slamming one past Ward, Currier became the first man of the night to double down, as the Seals were in front by one at the 12:44 mark of the second.

But Jordan Gilles decided to turn on the burners and tie things up once more en route to causing the LOUD HOUSE to truly erupt for the first time. Scooping a loose ball near mid-turf, Gill-man sprinted the duration of the floor and beat Origlieri with a five-hole bouncer to create a 4-4 contest.

When Kew gets time, he's going to finish. When he gets time AND space? He's going to pick his favorite spot and wind up - Exactly what he did with 11 minutes remaining in the first half. Oeprating from distance, he earned Colorado's first lead since early in the first quarter as the Ball Arena crowd was coming alive, as was the Mammoth offense.

Following a scoreless 11 minutes of play, Kew let a side-armed bid fly on his way to recording his hat trick feat and extending Colorado's lead to two with eight seconds to play in the half.

But an immediate answer from Eli Gobrecht just six seconds later negated said two-goal deficit, as the Seals trailed by just one when the buzzer sounded, down 6-5. However, Gobrecht was also called for a dead ball penalty when the half came to an end, which set Colorado up for a 5-on-4 power-play to start the third.

The Mammoth weren't able to capitalize on the man-up opportunity, but just seconds after the penalty expired, rookie forward Braedon Saris recorded his career-first postseason goal en route to earning the home team a two-goal lead.

Which sparked Mr. Jack Hannah the score a career-first postseason goal of his own, as "The Tiger" was literally levitating through the air before tucking one past Origlieri as the LOUD HOUSE crowd was involved and the Mammoth were up three for the first time.

However, Wes Berg trimmed the lead back down to two less than a minute later as the Seals attempted to climb back, down 8-6.

McIntosh had other plans, as No. 47 completed a two-man set with Hannah by slamming one past Origlieri while re-establishing Colorado's three-goal advantage.

Putting the arena on sock trick watch while doing what he does best (score goals), Kew faded to his left while eyeing his spot and hitting it spot, notching his fourth of the night midway through the third. He might not earn the NLL MVP after playing in just 12 regular season contests, but he was making his bid for postseason greatness apparent Saturday night in the Mile High City.

Currier stung some top ched action while making his way to the crease just over a minute later to create a 10-7 game.

But a power-play strike from Willy Malcs with less than three minutes to play in the penultimate session granted Colorado a four-goal lead. Malcom hit his patented scoring move and the LOUD HOUSE erupted!

Watson found twine about a minute later to briefly quiet the crowd while creating an 11-8 game. Quickly following up the strike a fast 15 seconds later, Berg managed his second of the night as the Seals were suddenly back within two strikes late in the third.

When the final 15 arrived, Colorado was in front 11-9. You could practically feel the drama seeping into the turf as the two former westerly rivals were giving their all.

San Diego's comeback continued midway through the fourth frame, as Tre Leclaire had a shot trickle across the goal line with just over seven to play.

And just like that, the game was tied 11-11 after Watson put the finishing touches on his hat trick with 5:33 remaining in the dramatic showdown.

Ruh-roh ... The Seals came blasting out of the evening's final media timeout with a big strike, as Berg competed a hat trick of his own while momentum continued in San Diego's favor. San Diego was in front 12-11 with four minutes remaining in the contest.

But this squad is full of resilience, top to bottom, so McIntosh went on to record his OWN hat trick 45 seconds later. Killing San Diego's five-goal run while notching the game at a 12s, McIntosh was FEELING IT.

With 60 minutes in the books, the game was still tied, so an extra session was needed.

Unfortunately for the home team, it was San Diego which struck first, thus solidifying the 13-12 final. Leclaire back-door to seal it.

The Mammoth are now set to embrace the offseason, with the 2026 NLL Entry Draft practically right around the corner. The entire Colorado Mammoth organization shares a heartfelt THANK YOU and TUSK UP to the loudest fans in lacrosse who rocked and rolled with us all season.

The Burgundy Boys aren't able to continue living their dreams and honoring the "Creator's Game" without the support of the greatest fans for the league - So THANK YOU for another epic season and we'll see you in the fall!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest league updates, team transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.