Saskatchewan Rush Fall to Toronto Rock, 16-13, in the NLL Quarterfinals

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush's season comes to an end after tonight's 16-13 loss to the Toronto Rock in the NLL Quarterfinals.

Austin Shanks led the way with 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) on the night. While Frank Scigliano moved into 10th all-time in playoff minutes played for a goaltender.

With tonight's result, the Rush moves into the offseason, with the team's next major event being the NLL Draft in September.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2026

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