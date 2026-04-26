Saskatchewan Rush Fall to Toronto Rock, 16-13, in the NLL Quarterfinals
Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush's season comes to an end after tonight's 16-13 loss to the Toronto Rock in the NLL Quarterfinals.
Austin Shanks led the way with 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) on the night. While Frank Scigliano moved into 10th all-time in playoff minutes played for a goaltender.
With tonight's result, the Rush moves into the offseason, with the team's next major event being the NLL Draft in September.
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2026
- Mammoth Drop 13-12 Overtime Decision to Seals - Colorado Mammoth
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall to Toronto Rock, 16-13, in the NLL Quarterfinals - Saskatchewan Rush
- Tre Leclaire's Game-Winning Goal 59 Seconds into Overtime Sends the Seals into the National Lacrosse League Semifinals - San Diego Seals
- Bandits' Season Ends with 1st-Round Loss to Georgia - Buffalo Bandits
- Warriors End Historic Season with Quarterfinal Loss to Halifax Thunderbirds - Vancouver Warriors
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Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall to Toronto Rock, 16-13, in the NLL Quarterfinals
- Saskatchewan Rush Beat the Toronto Rock, 10-9, in Overtime
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall to the Colorado Mammoth, 13-11, at Home
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall, 7-8, to the Buffalo Bandits
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall Short on the Road in Toronto 13-9