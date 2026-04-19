Saskatchewan Rush Beat the Toronto Rock, 10-9, in Overtime

Published on April 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have clinched a home playoff game next week after tonight's 10-9 OT win over the Toronto Rock at home!

Zach Manns led the way with 2 goals and 3 assists, and Frank Scigliano made 30 saves in tonight's win. Jake Naso sparked the comeback with 2 goals in the second half, making that 4 for the faceoff specialist over his last 2 games. Brock Haley also had 2 goals on the night, with his second goal acting as the game-winner.

With his first of five assists on the night, Ryan Keenan set his career high in points in a single regular season with 95. After tonight's win, the Rush have officially clinched a home game for the first round of the NLL Playoffs. That game is scheduled for next Saturday, April 25, at 7:00 PM. Tickets for the first round of playoffs go on sale Monday, April 20th, at noon. Our opponent will be officially confirmed on Sunday by the NLL.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 18, 2026

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