Saskatchewan Rush Beat the Toronto Rock, 10-9, in Overtime
Published on April 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have clinched a home playoff game next week after tonight's 10-9 OT win over the Toronto Rock at home!
Zach Manns led the way with 2 goals and 3 assists, and Frank Scigliano made 30 saves in tonight's win. Jake Naso sparked the comeback with 2 goals in the second half, making that 4 for the faceoff specialist over his last 2 games. Brock Haley also had 2 goals on the night, with his second goal acting as the game-winner.
With his first of five assists on the night, Ryan Keenan set his career high in points in a single regular season with 95. After tonight's win, the Rush have officially clinched a home game for the first round of the NLL Playoffs. That game is scheduled for next Saturday, April 25, at 7:00 PM. Tickets for the first round of playoffs go on sale Monday, April 20th, at noon. Our opponent will be officially confirmed on Sunday by the NLL.
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 18, 2026
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- Roughnecks Edge out Mammoth in Thrilling 9-8 Finale - Calgary Roughnecks
- Desert Dogs Take Down San Diego Seals, 18-16 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Saskatchewan Rush Beat the Toronto Rock, 10-9, in Overtime - Saskatchewan Rush
- FireWolves Defeat Bandits and Dyson Williams Scores for his Brother on Tucker out Lymphoma Night - Oshawa FireWolves
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- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings - Vancouver Warriors
- What to Watch for vs. Saskatchewan Rush - Toronto Rock
- Seals' Playoff Hopes Get a Much-Needed Jolt with 14-12 Win over Las Vegas Behind Career Performance from Zach Currier - San Diego Seals
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Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories
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