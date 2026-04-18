What to Watch for vs. Saskatchewan Rush

Published on April 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







SASKATOON, SK - The Toronto Rock (11-6) still have something big to play for as the 2025-26 regular season comes to an end with a matchup against the Saskatchewan Rush (11-6) tonight at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK.

Both teams must win for the opportunity to host a home playoff game. Saskatchewan's scenario is much simpler than the Rock's; it's win and open the playoffs at home for the Rush. Toronto's situation is a bit more complicated but by the time the Rock take to the turf in Saskatoon, they too may be in a win and host situation.

Toronto clinches a first round home playoff game with a win AND at least one of the following:

A Buffalo loss, OR

At least one Georgia loss, OR

Colorado AND Vancouver losses

Fans can watch the game vs. Saskatchewan at 9:00pm ET on TSN 1 & 5. Alternatively, tune in on TSN's digital platform TSN+ via TSN.ca and the TSN App as well as ESPN+. To stream the game on TSN+ or ESPN+, a paid subscription is required.

Here's what to watch for in Saturday's matchup.

After running their record to 10-1 which included a nine-game winning streak, the Rush have lost five of their last six including a 13-9 loss to the Rock on March 20 in Rock City. Toronto will be looking to sweep the season series against the Rush with a win tonight.

There are so many possible outcomes going into the final games of the NLL regular season that the Rock and Rush might meet in the opening quarterfinal round of the playoffs and it could be at TD Coliseum or SaskTel Centre depending on how the cookie crumbles.

Nick Rose has started 9 games this season and when you remove the statistics from his one impromptu relief appearance, his stats are even better! In those 9 starts, he is 7-1 with an 8.60 GAA and a .823 save percentage. Bottom line: Nick Rose deserves inclusion in the Goalie of the Year finalist conversation.

A little more Rosey, Nick Rose will play his 218th game for the Toronto Rock this evening which ties Colin Doyle for the most regular season games played in Rock franchise history.

Latrell Harris has gone without a point in his last three games after posting points in three straight games prior to that. It would seem Latrell is due to make a big play in transition tonight that leads to a goal.

The Rookie Scoring Race will be decided on Saturday night. CJ Kirst and his 67 points are 5 more than teammate Owen Hiltz's 62 at the top of the rookie table. The closer race between the two is the rookie goal scoring title. Kirst at 33 has one more than Hiltz at 32.Kirst will wrap up his rookie campaign atop the CTO leaders among rookie forwards as his 19 is by far the best.

Another hot rookie race is the loose ball crown that is currently sitting on the cranium of Colorado faceoff specialist Matthew Paolatto who is listed as questionable for Colorado's final game. Paolatto has played 2 more games than Sam English but holds a slight 131 to 125 lead heading into tonight.

INJURY REPORT: TD Ierlan is on the PUP List. Zack Kearney, Kobe Handsor, and Robert Hudson are on the Season Ending Injured Reserve List. Mark Matthews (Upper), Justin Martin (Lower), Dan Craig (Lower), and Phil Mazzuca (Upper) are on the Injured Reserve List.

The 2026 NLL Playoffs begin next weekend!

A new episode of the Toronto Rock Total Access Podcast is out now! Challen Rogers and Mike Hancock welcome Rock rookie forward Isiah Moran-Weekes.

Check out the latest episode of Rock City Unplugged which is out now!

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 18, 2026

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