A Championship Celebration with Hamilton's Toronto Rock

Published on June 5, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







HAMILTON, ON - Join the City of Hamilton for a community celebration honouring Hamilton's Toronto Rock, the 2026 National Lacrosse League Champions. The free public event will bring together fans, residents and members of the championship team for an evening of recognition, photos, autographs and a special screening of Rock City Unplugged.

Admission is free. Tickets are required and can be reserved at: Hamilton's NLL Championship Celebration

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Location: TD Coliseum, Arena Floor

Agenda:

Remarks from Mayor Andrea Horwath recognizing the 2026 NLL Champion Toronto Rock

Photo opportunity with the NLL Championship trophy

Exclusive screening of the season finale of Rock City Unplugged







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 5, 2026

A Championship Celebration with Hamilton's Toronto Rock - Toronto Rock

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