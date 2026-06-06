A Championship Celebration with Hamilton's Toronto Rock
Published on June 5, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock News Release
HAMILTON, ON - Join the City of Hamilton for a community celebration honouring Hamilton's Toronto Rock, the 2026 National Lacrosse League Champions. The free public event will bring together fans, residents and members of the championship team for an evening of recognition, photos, autographs and a special screening of Rock City Unplugged.
Admission is free. Tickets are required and can be reserved at: Hamilton's NLL Championship Celebration
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Time: 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Location: TD Coliseum, Arena Floor
Agenda:
Remarks from Mayor Andrea Horwath recognizing the 2026 NLL Champion Toronto Rock
Photo opportunity with the NLL Championship trophy
Exclusive screening of the season finale of Rock City Unplugged
National Lacrosse League Stories from June 5, 2026
- A Championship Celebration with Hamilton's Toronto Rock - Toronto Rock
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