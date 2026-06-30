Toronto Rock Appoints Matt Afinec as President & COO

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







OAKVILLE, ON - Toronto Rock Owner and General Manager Jamie Dawick today announced the appointment of Matt Afinec as President and Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position that will oversee the organization's business operations and help drive the continued growth of one of North America's premier lacrosse organizations.

Afinec joins the Toronto Rock at a pivotal moment in its history. Fresh off a National Lacrosse League (NLL) championship-winning season and following the successful transition to the newly renovated TD Coliseum in downtown Hamilton, the organization is entering an exciting new phase of growth across its professional team, community programming, athlete development initiatives and business operations.

The appointment reflects Toronto Rock's commitment to expanding its impact both on and off the floor while continuing to grow its broader portfolio of sports, health and wellness businesses, including the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre (TRAC), a cornerstone of the organization's long-term strategy for athlete development, community programming and participation in sport.

Afinec will report directly to Dawick and lead the Toronto Rock organization's business operations, including strategic growth initiatives, stakeholder relations, partnerships, ticketing, marketing, fan engagement, community outreach and facility operations. The appointment also reinforces the Toronto Rock long-term commitment to the Greater Hamilton community. Since relocating to TD Coliseum, the organization has continued to invest in growing its presence across the region, and Afinec's deep ties to Hamilton further strengthen that commitment.

"Matt is someone I've known and respected for many years," said Dawick. "As our organization has continued to grow, it became clear we needed an executive of his calibre to help lead our business into its next chapter. Just as importantly, Matt understands Hamilton. He has lived and worked in this community for more than two decades and has built trusted relationships throughout the region. Those connections, combined with his leadership experience, will be invaluable as we continue growing our fan base, strengthening our presence in Hamilton and building the future of the Toronto Rock."

The appointment comes as lacrosse prepares to return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, creating significant opportunities to grow participation and expand the sport's profile. The Toronto Rock is well positioned to help lead that growth.

One of Canada's most respected sports business executives, Afinec brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across the Canadian sports industry, including senior commercial leadership roles with the Toronto Argonauts before joining Hamilton Sports Group, where he spent nearly two decades in senior executive roles in the business operations of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Forge FC and Tim Hortons Field (known collectively as Hamilton Sports Group), culminating with eight years in the role of President and Chief Operating Officer.

Afinec's leadership spanned two professional sports franchises competing in the CFL and Canadian Premier League, while helping deliver two Grey Cup Championship events to Hamilton (2021 and 2023), the NHL Heritage Classic, FIFA Men's and Women's World Cup Qualifiers, major concerts and numerous national and international sporting events. The business operations of both the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC became recognized as leaders in revenue generation, fan experience, corporate partnerships and commercial innovation under Afinec's direction.

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank Jamie Dawick for this incredible opportunity and for his unwavering commitment to the Toronto Rock, the game of lacrosse and the communities we serve," said Afinec. "Toronto Rock is one of the most respected brands in lacrosse and one of the most unique sports organizations in North America. This opportunity extends far beyond a professional sports franchise. Every day, this organization creates opportunities for thousands of athletes and families through its teams, facilities, programs and community initiatives.

"Having lived and worked in the Hamilton area for more than two decades, I've seen firsthand the important role sport plays in bringing communities together, and I'm excited to help deepen the Toronto Rock's connection to Hamilton while building on the incredible foundation Jamie and the entire organization have established. I believe the future has never been brighter."

Afinec was also recognized with the prestigious "5 To Watch" award, honouring Canada's top sports executives under 40 by TSN, The Globe and Mail and George Brown College.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







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