Mammoth Goaltender Dillon Ward Stands Tall Once Again in 2025-26

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Sure, he's out rocking sweatpants and a green jersey as the California Redwoods' shiniest offseason acquisition these days, sending waves throughout the first half of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) circuit.

But just a few months back, the man, the myth, the legend in Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward was wearing a few more pads and making a few more saves. That's the essence of box lacrosse, but that's also where Wardo feels at home.

At the LOUD HOUSE.

In his crease and with guys like Robert Hope and Warren Jeffrey standing tall in front of him.

Yet, it's the All-World talent in Ward who continued to anchor Colorado's stalwart defense throughout the National Larosse League's (NLL) 2025-26 campaign.

Turning in impressive season-ending marks across the board, Ward ended his twelfth season in Colorado with an .810 save percentage, 10.04 goals-against average, 688 saves and an 11-5 record, which will arguably go down as one of the netminder's best campaigns to date.

Earning the Gary Gait Award, which represents the Mammoth's team-based MVP honors, once again this year, Ward managed the lowest GAA of his career across a complete regular season, with his 9.62 GAA from the league's shortened 2020 campaign remaining his lowest mark, technically, albeit achieved across just 13 appearances.

Shining bright just about every time he defended his pipes, he recorded, again, the second-best save percentage to date, with his .816 save percentage from 2020 barely edging out his .810 stop rate from this season past.

Coming off an epic 722-save campaign from 2024-25, which remains his most stops recorded, Ward went on to tie the second-most saves throughout his career, matching the 688 stops he made during the team's NLL Championship-capturing campaign from 2021-22.

He's a dad, he's a husband, he's a coach and quite the youth lacrosse momentum-maker.

But we still see him as the same wise, all-knowing guardian who keeps Colorado in just about every game he sees action in.

Goaltenders aren't always involved in the gameplan, or are at the middle of the social circle.

Wardo is, and has been for a long time.

He's a captain without wearing a letter.

He sets the example for youngsters like Nathan Whittom while remaining veterans how much they have left to give.

And, yes, he still enjoys a good session of tunes while locking in from the arena seats.

He's got his routine and it's fair to say it's still working pretty well.

Ending the season ranked fourth in save percentage, seventh in goals-against average, fourth in saves, first in minutes played (961:51) and tied for fourth in wins, he remains an elite option in net.

Knowing he was nominated as a finalist for the league's Goaltender of the Year suggests he's got plenty left in the tank.

So, any retirement rumors or the idea that the veteran has lost a step surely went out the window last fall, as the Orangeville, Ontario native looked every bit the elite athlete we've seen since the mid 2010s!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, transactions and beyond!







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 30, 2026

Mammoth Goaltender Dillon Ward Stands Tall Once Again in 2025-26 - Colorado Mammoth

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