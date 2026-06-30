Meet the Wolves: Doug Jamieson

Published on June 30, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves goaltender Doug Jamieson

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves goaltender Doug Jamieson(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - It's time to Meet The Wolves! Today we're highlighting #30 Doug Jamieson who has been a top goalie in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) for nine seasons now.

As a member of the Mohawk Nation, Jamieson carries a deep connection to the game of lacrosse and its origins. He grew up in Six Nations where he became a three-time Minto Cup Champion for the Six Nations Arrows and has represented his community proudly.

"Playing lacrosse is big in the Indigenous community, especially where I come from, it's kind of everyone does it," Jamieson said. "For our people, it's much more than a game. It's a way of life and needs to be treated with respect and played the right way."

Originally drafted 19th overall in the 2016 NLL Entry Draft by the New England Black Wolves, "Dougie" has played all nine of his NLL seasons with the FireWolves franchise and was a fan favourite during the Oshawa FireWolves inaugural season. In 153 career games played, he has logged 5,506 minutes in net, made 4,507 saves, and has a career save percentage of 78.8%.

"He has an efficient style and doesn't get rattled during the highs and lows of a NLL game," said Glenn Clark, Oshawa FireWolves Head Coach and General Manager.

Jamieson won the 2020 Goaltender of the Year award and was also a finalist for the award in 2024, ranking second in the NLL with a 80% save percentage. In that campaign, he also ranked third with a 10.12 goals against average and contributed 9 assists. Jamieson made an impact this season on the FireWolves' transition game, with four assists, including one on the game-winning goal in the FireWolves' home opener against the Toronto Rock.

Jamieson has found success between the pipes not only for the FireWolves but also with the Haudenosaunee box lacrosse team and the Six Nations Chiefs. Most recently, leading the Six Nations to a three-peat, turning aside 43 shots in Game 7 of the Mann Cup Final.

Heading into the 2026-2027 FireWolves season, Jamieson will be the backbone as they look to reach the NLL Playoffs.

"It's never on one person, but Dougie is crucial to our success moving forward," said Clark. "Our team needs a bounce back year and Dougie will be one of the key components of a turnaround."

Jamieson showed what this team means to him against the Buffalo Bandits in the last game of the season as he ran down the floor to get into a scrum and protected his teammates when things got physical.The FireWolves fans could be heard chanting "Dougie! Dougie! Dougie!" in support of their goalie.

"It energizes the group," said Clark. "Lacrosse is an intense game and Dougie's teammates know that he will step in when necessary."

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National Lacrosse League Stories from June 30, 2026

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