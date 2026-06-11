Meet the Wolves: Nick Chaykowsky

Published on June 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves defender Nick Chaykowsky

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves defender Nick Chaykowsky(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - It's time to Meet The Wolves! Today we're highlighting #22 Nick Chaykowsky who is one of the best defenders in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and will forever be remembered as the player who scored the first goal in Oshawa FireWolves team history.

Chaykowsky is known as "Major" by his teammates for receiving a major penalty in his first career NLL game, but that nickname can also apply to the major impact he has had on the FireWolves in his eight seasons with the organization.

"Players like Nick continue to work on their game and he has a high end skill set," said Glenn Clark, Head Coach and General Manager of the Oshawa FireWolves. "He has a desire to be among the best D players in the league and that drives him towards constant improvement."

Chaykowsky was drafted 17th overall by the New England Black Wolves (now the Oshawa FireWolves) in the 2017 NLL Entry Draft. In his eight seasons with the FireWolves organization, he has collected 56 points (19g, 37a), 639 loose balls, and caused 86 turnovers in 116 games played. During the 2025-2026 season in Oshawa, Chaykowsky set a career high of 27 caused turnovers on the season which ranked him fifth in the NLL.

FireWolves fans will always remember Chaykowsky as the player who scored the first goal in Oshawa team history against the Toronto Rock during the Oshawa FireWolves Inaugural Game on November 28, 2025. The 6'2 ¬Â³ 190 lbs defender from Bradford, ON is one of the most underrated players in the NLL and the FireWolves will need him to keep being an X factor for them to be successful in the season to come.

"We need his size, physicality and game IQ to help us get back to the level that we feel our group should perform at," said Clark. "He's a significant part of our D and their success."

Get your season tickets now for the 2026-2027 season and watch Nick Chaykowsky dominate on the FireWolves defence.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from June 11, 2026

Meet the Wolves: Nick Chaykowsky - Oshawa FireWolves

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