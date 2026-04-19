Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings

Published on April 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first and only meeting between Vancouver and Philadelphia this season.

- The Warriors have an 8-13 all-time record against the Wings franchise, including a 6-4 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Keegan Bal leads in the NLL in scoring with 113 points (39-74-113).

- Curtis Dickson is tied for fourth in the NLL in goals this season (40).

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Christian Del Bianco

- The Coquitlam, BC native is coming off of his strongest home performance of the season last week, making 43 saves and posting an 86.0 save percentage. Del Bianco is 3-2 in his career against Philadelphia, registering an 81.0 save percentage and a 9.53 goals-against average.

PLAYER TO WATCH - PHILADELPHIA

Dalton Young

- A native of Chantilly, VA, Young is coming off of the best offensive game of his rookie season, having posted six points (1-5-6) in Philadelphia's 11-5 victory last week over Las Vegas. Young currently leads all Wings rookies with 36 points (13-23-36) in 11 games.

WARRIORS VS WINGS

Vancouver Philadelphia

10.8 GF/Game 9.1

9.4 GA/Game 10.8

42.2 Shots/Game 44.0

14.3 PIM/Game 11.6

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN+

- NLL+

- ESPN+







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.