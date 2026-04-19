Keegan Bal's Sock Trick Lifts Warriors Past Wings, 7-10, in Season Finale, Clinch First Place

Published on April 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release









Vancouver Warriors' Jesse King and Keegan Bal on game night

(Vancouver Warriors) Vancouver Warriors' Jesse King and Keegan Bal on game night(Vancouver Warriors)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Warriors finished their regular season first overall in the NLL, beating the Philadelphia Wings 17-10 on Fan Appreciation Night at Rogers Arena.

Keegan Bal led Vancouver with six goals and five assists, while Jesse King scored two goals and tallied five assists. Curtis Dickson notched six points (2G, 4A), Adam Charalambides had five points (2G, 3A), while Marcus Klarich, Owen Grant, Jackson Suboch, Ryan Dilks, and Reid Bowering each found the back of the net once.

Bal finished the season leading the NLL in scoring with 124 points (45G, 79A). His fifth goal of the night triggered a goaltender change, Deacan Knott relieving Nick Damude for the rest of the game.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco stopped 36 of 46 shots he faced.

With the win, the Warriors finish the regular season 13-5 and are back at Rogers Arena for their first-round playoff game Friday, April 24th to take on the Halifax Thunderbirds at 7:00 p.m. PT.

For season tickets, group tickets, premium options, and all ticketing options, please go to tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.

By: Lindsey Horsting

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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2026

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