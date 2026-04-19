Thunderbirds Beat Black Bears to Punch Ticket to Playoffs

Published on April 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS -- The Halifax Thunderbirds secured their spot in the 2026 NLL Playoffs on Saturday night, defeating the Ottawa Black Bears 12-6 at Scotiabank Centre.

Clarke Petterson led all Thunderbirds with a goal and four points on the night. While Graeme Hossack and Bo Bowhunter each finished with two goals and three points apiece.

Colton Armstrong and Curtis Romanchych also added a goal and an assist each.

Warren Hill turned away 34 shots and allowed just five goals to help his team to the clinching victory.

The game opened with both teams trading chances, but only being able to find the back of the net twice apiece. Sam Firth opened the scoring for Ottawa, but off that ensuing draw, Petterson found a streaking Knox off the bench, and he wired a shot past Zach Higgins to knot the game. Larson Sundown added another on the Black Bears' first power-play chance of the night, but a Romanchych transition marker tied things back up at two after the opening quarter.

Jeff Teat put the visitors back ahead with his first of the night, 1:15 into the second, but a two-goal run for Halifax put them into the lead.

Cody Jamieson scored on an outside twister from his offside before Robinson got to the middle of the floor and scored a beautiful goal while falling to the turf.

Teat tied things up shortly after, but the Thunderbirds went on a run to end the half that would hold for the rest of the contest.

Armstrong buried a shot in transition to jump Halifax back ahead. Bowhunter found his first of the game, coralling his own rebound and beating Higgins with a jumping effort on the crease. Then, it was another transition tally, this time from Trevor Smyth, who got another rebound and outwaited the Ottawa goaltender while tiptoeing the crease.

Knox got his second in close, taking a feed from Petterson and slotting it to put his team up 8-4 at the half.

The third quarter was a good one for the Thunderbirds. Despite not adding any insurance goals of their own, the defence and Hill were able to hold down the fort, keeping their opponents off the scoresheet as well.

With 15 minutes left to decide a winner, it was Hossack finding a goal in transition at the 13:48 mark. Bowhunter added on, scoring in close again before Petterson buried an empty-netter with under three minutes to play.

Hossack added a second goal on the empty cage, sealing the victory for his team.

Halifax finishes the regular season at 8-10 and will be the eighth seed in the NLL Playoffs. The team will be taking on the Vancouver Warriors at Rogers Arena. Stay tuned to our social media channels for more information on our opening game of the postseason.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2026

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