Bandits to Open Playoffs at Georgia on Saturday, April 25

Published on April 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits will open the playoffs on the road with a quarterfinal, single-elimination game against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Stay tuned for broadcast information in the coming days.

Georgia clinched the No. 4 seed - and home-field advantage in the quarterfinal round - by winning both of its games this weekend against Rochester. Buffalo enters the playoffs as the No. 5 seed.

The Bandits won seven straight games to clinch a playoff berth before dropping their regular-season finale in Oshawa on Saturday. They enter the playoffs looking to become the first team in NLL history to win four straight championships.

The winner of the quarterfinal game between Buffalo and Georgia will advance to the best-of-three semifinal round.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2026

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