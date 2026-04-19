Bandits to Open Playoffs at Georgia on Saturday, April 25
Published on April 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
The Buffalo Bandits will open the playoffs on the road with a quarterfinal, single-elimination game against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Stay tuned for broadcast information in the coming days.
Georgia clinched the No. 4 seed - and home-field advantage in the quarterfinal round - by winning both of its games this weekend against Rochester. Buffalo enters the playoffs as the No. 5 seed.
The Bandits won seven straight games to clinch a playoff berth before dropping their regular-season finale in Oshawa on Saturday. They enter the playoffs looking to become the first team in NLL history to win four straight championships.
The winner of the quarterfinal game between Buffalo and Georgia will advance to the best-of-three semifinal round.
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Georgia Swarm to Host First Home Playoff Game Since 2019 in Quarterfinal Round - Georgia Swarm
- National Lacrosse League Unveils 2026 Playoff Schedule and Quarterfinal Matchups - NLL
- Bandits to Open Playoffs at Georgia on Saturday, April 25 - Buffalo Bandits
- Rock Will Travel to Saskatchewan to Open Playoffs - Toronto Rock
- Black Bears Fall to Thunderbirds, Will Miss Playoffs - Ottawa Black Bears
- Mammoth Drop 9-8 Regular Season Finale to Calgary Roughnecks - Colorado Mammoth
- Nick Damude Buoys Wings over Vegas - Philadelphia Wings
- Thunderbirds Beat Black Bears to Punch Ticket to Playoffs - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Keegan Bal's Sock Trick Lifts Warriors Past Wings, 7-10, in Season Finale, Clinch First Place - Vancouver Warriors
- Seals and Desert Dogs Wrap up Season Saturday Night in Las Vegas as San Diego Sets Its Sights on the Postseason - San Diego Seals
- Rock Lose Season Finale in OT - Toronto Rock
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Bandits to Open Playoffs at Georgia on Saturday, April 25
- Bandits Fall Behind Early in Regular Season Finale Loss to Oshawa
- Bandits vs FireWolves: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines
- Buchanan, Byrne Power Bandits to 7th Straight Win in Wire-To-Wire Fashion over Rochester
- Bandits vs. Knighthawks: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines