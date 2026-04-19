Vancouver Warriors Announce Winners of 2025.26 Team Awards on Fan Appreciation Night

Published on April 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - The Vancouver Warriors announced today the winners of the team's 2025.26 Team Awards during the team's 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Wings. With the win, the Warriors clinched first place in the NLL regular season standings for the first time in franchise history!

Most Valuable Player and Leading Scorer: Keegan Bal

For the fourth consecutive season, forward Keegan Bal has been voted the winner of the Warriors MVP Award. Through 17 games this season, the Coquitlam, BC native has posted a career-high and franchise record 113 points and leads the NLL in scoring heading into the final week of the season.

Bal also achieved a number of personal milestones, including the 400-assist mark, 600-point mark, and registered a career-high 101 loose ball recoveries.

Defenceman of the Year: Ryan Dilks

Ryan Dilks has been voted the team's Defenceman of the Year for the third consecutive year. The Hamilton, ON native registered eight points (2-6-8) through 17 games this season, his highest scoring season since joining the Warriors, along with 22 caused turnovers (highest mark on the Warriors) and 12 blocked shots (third highest on Vancouver).

Unsung Hero: Reid Bowering

For the first time in his career, Reid Bowering has been voted the Warriors Unsung Hero. Through 17 games, Bowering has recorded 13 points (2-11-13), 105 loose ball recoveries, and 20 blocked shots. The Coquitlam, BC native's strong play in the Warriors defensive zone and ability to contribute in transition has helped Vancouver allow the second-fewest goals in the league with one week remaining in the regular season.

Teammate of the Year: Steph Charbonneau

Defenceman Steph Charbonneau has been named the Warriors Teammates of the Year. His contributions to the team's culture in the dressing room, willingness to stand up for his fellow Warriors, and high work ethic since his arrival in early 2023 have led him to become beloved by his teammates.

After a season packed with milestones, momentum, and standout performances, the Warriors are just getting started as they head into the postseason. The NLL Playoffs start next week at Rogers Arena, when the team hosts the Quarterfinals on Friday, April 24 at 7:00pm!







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