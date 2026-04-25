Warriors End Historic Season with Quarterfinal Loss to Halifax Thunderbirds

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors' season came to an end Friday night, as they fell to the Halifax Thunderbirds 10-7 in the NLL quarterfinals.

After finishing atop the league and setting a new standard in Vancouver, the Warriors' early lead slipped away in the second half, cutting their playoff run short.

The group was prepared for a resilient Halifax team that may have entered the playoffs as an eighth seed, but with parity across the league, Vancouver knew it would be a battle.

They led 7-1 at halftime and were prepared for the Thunderbirds to push back in the second half. The Warriors stuck to their five-minute segments and came out of the half firing, but a string of penalties in the third quarter, including a 5-on-3 penalty kill that resulted in two goals, shifted momentum as Halifax closed the gap 7-6.

Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky said the Warriors did a good job limiting Halifax's 5-on-5 scoring chances, but spending extended time on defence in the second half took a toll.

"We were playing a lot of defence, and then I think they had three transition goals, and they had three on the power play [in the second half] and then on the other side of it, I don't think we generated enough shots. And then when we did, their goalie was exceptional, played really well, and he's had a good season. Hats off to Halifax, they deserve to win the game tonight, there's no question," Malawksy said.

The Warriors had 43 shots on goal, and 20 of those in the second half. Their ball movement got them shots closer to the net, and they capitalized in transition in the first half, but Malawsky noted they were more perimeter in the second half.

"We weren't getting inside enough. I think they kind of pushed us to the outside and, we had good looks, but we were kind of settling for the outside shots, and it's on me," he said.

Keegan Bal was the leading scorer for Vancouver with a hat trick and three assists; Marcus Klarich tallied two goals, Jesse King had five points (1G, 4A), and Curtis Dickson had a goal and an assist.

Vancouver has played and won many close games throughout the regular season, so going into the fourth quarter tied 7-7, the group remained composed.

"We were right there and then had a couple bad bounces and loose balls on the turf, and we get stripped from behind and it just goes the other way. Some uncharacteristic drops, we don't usually drop the ball. We had a couple really nice chances and just kind of bounced out of our sticks and that doesn't usually happen. Nine times out of 10, the guys lock those up," Malawsky said.

Warriors captain Brett Mydske said the message was consistent through the second half, continue playing their game and play it five minutes at a time.

"I don't think there was any panic until maybe they got a three-goal lead with a couple minutes left," Mydske said. "I mean, you look at the third quarter, we took so many penalties, and offence just didn't have too many shifts to get their groove back and then the fourth quarter, we're chasing the game."

The defensive corps alongside goaltender Christian Del Bianco kept Halifax to just one goal in the first half. Del Bianco made 61 saves of 71 shots, turning aside 20 shots in the third quarter alone.

"He's the backbone of our team. It felt like we left him out to dry. I don't remember last time we gave up that many shots. So, he played a hell of a game," Mydske said.

Neither Malawsky or Mydske thought the Warriors season would end this way, especially for a group with aspirations of a deep playoff run.

"I'm absolutely devastated. It was like I'm going to wake up tomorrow, and it didn't happen," Malawsky said. "I'm in shock."

Mydske added that a playoff loss carries extra weight for the veteran group.

"We're absolutely gutted right now," Mydske said. "Everybody didn't think the season should have ended like that, especially how we played the first half and how we gave up that lead in the second half. I'm almost lost for words right now."

While the result stings, it doesn't erase what the group accomplished over the course of the season, or the foundation they've built moving forward.

"The group has been amazing all year," Mydske said. "To be able to turn this franchise around from where it was a few years ago to number one in the league. I mean, it doesn't mean much now, but we had a good five months together."

With a strong core in place, the Warriors will look to build on this season.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2026

Warriors End Historic Season with Quarterfinal Loss to Halifax Thunderbirds - Vancouver Warriors

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