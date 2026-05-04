Thank You, LOUD HOUSE

Published on May 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) may have been eliminated from the NLL Playoffs following a Quarterfinals loss to the San Diego Seals.

But the LOUDEST and most dedicated fans in the game have remained true to their Burgundy Boys.

Sure, there may have been some rather unique, one-off circumstances associated with the way said opening round matchup ended: In high-flying, review-based fashion.

And, trust us, the organization - from front office staff to coaches, players and members throughout the Colorado lacrosse community - has seen your passion and voices across social media channels.

The fans deserved a better, longer run from a team in which they invested so much in. But the moment is over and all parties have had a bit of time to reflect.

A 12-win squad with home turf advantage shouldn't have allowed an 8-win unit to storm into its barn and complete the comeback.

The sting is 100% still there. And the boys have some things to work on ahead of the league's 2026-27 campaign. But for as disappointing as the season-ending scenario was, it makes us reflect on just how successful the season was overall.

Regardless of how the game or season ended, Colorado remains beyond grateful to the near 10,000 fans who packed Ball Arena 10 ten times throughout the winter.

Bouncing back to defend home turf all season long, the Mammoth went 7-2 at the LOUD HOUSE during the regular season - Quite the reminder to visiting squads as to just how LOUD the Mile High City becomes when a little box lacrosse breaks out in downtown Denver!

And better yet - How involved the squad's hometown fans were on a regular basis.

Not every arena can pull of the storied "GET IN THE BOX" chant.

No crowd can pull it off the way the Citizens of the LOUD HOUSE did, and do, all season long.

So, know while the boys are off playing in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) or within Canadian box circles anywhere from Vancouver to Toronto, this team is already grinding for the approaching NLL season. And after all, November isn't that far away, so keep those cowbells ready!

Fans should take a little time to appreciate just how far this team came from 365 days ago and realize how close the group could be to taking another huge step towards earning another set of hardware!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.