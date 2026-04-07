Join Us in Celebrating You during Fan Appreciation Night

Published on April 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







In our final home game of the 2025-26 season on Saturday night against the Toronto Rock, we want to celebrate the fans - join us in celebrating YOU!

With hundreds of prizes to win, your chances are endless at getting a gift back from us. It's not the only reward happening during game day; we also have an exclusive in-person only team store event, and more. We want to celebrate you, don't miss out!

Thank you for all the support throughout the season. It's now time we give back to you, as it is the least we could do. We are excited to for what the future holds and can't wait to provide more action packed lacrosse to the nations capital! You can purchase tickets for Saturday's game here.

Rewards up for grabs through FanCompass

When fans arrive at the arena there will be QR codes scatter across the building prompting fans to claim their rewards. Simply scan the QR code, login into FanCompass and fill out the information, once all is complete you have your chance at winning a prize!

Prizes up for grabs:

200 bags of popcorn

Ten carry-on suitcases

30 Black Bears ball caps

Ten Black Bears backpacks

a set of four tickets to Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Ottawa Classic, June 13 at Canadian Tire Centre

a pair of two tickets to Disney's Worlds Collide, Oct. 30 at Canadian Tire Centre

Ten $25 gift cards to Gabriel Pizza

50 Coupons for free Ice Cream at McDonalds

and much more!

Ottawa Team Threads In-Person Exclusive Sale

Our in-person exclusive sale will be live April 10. Browse the collection online ahead of time or stop by Ottawa Team Threads when you arrive at the game to shop - the sale is exclusive to in-person only! Here are some of the deals the team shop will be offering.

50 per cent off select merchandise

Zone 5 tees: buy one, get one 50 per cent off

Spend $150 and receive a complimentary patch with purchase

$100 Gift Card to Bert's Bar

On Facebook and Instagram, enter chance to win a $100 gift card to Bert's Bar. Be on the look out for another giveaway soon!

The Black Bears have just two regular season games remaining: April 10 vs. Toronto, and April 18 at Halifax.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 7, 2026

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