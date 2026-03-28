Oshawa FireWolves Eye Third Straight Win against the Rochester Knighthawks on Marvel Superhero Night

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - For the first time this season, the Oshawa FireWolves are coming off back-to-back wins and are seeking their third straight tonight at 7:00 PM when they welcome the Rochester Knighthawks to the Tribute Communities Centre for Marvel Super Hero Night. The game can be watched on TSN+. ESPN+ and NLL+.

Positive Mindset

The FireWolves have been tested time and time again this season and have had to work hard to find success. Tight losses and unlucky bounces have seen them drop winnable games, which has put them near the bottom of the standings with a record of 4-10. Despite that, the playoffs are still in reach, and with two consecutive wins, they are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive in a must win scenario against Rochester.

Do Or Die

For the FireWolves, their backs are against the wall, and they have to either show they can contend this year and make the top eight, or miss the playoffs. If Oshawa can beat Rochester, who are currently on a three-game losing streak, Oshawa will still be in the playoff conversation. On the flip side, if they lose tonight at home, they will no longer be in playoff contention and become the second team this season to be eliminated. Oshawa has shown a spark in their last two games and is looking poised for a magical end to the season.

Rough Rochester

Rochester is also still in the hunt to qualify for the playoffs and with their backs against the wall as well, the Knighthawks have no issue playing physical and causing some dead-ball shenanigans to try and get under their opponents' skin. They have done it multiple games, including the big hit from goaltender Rylan Hartley back in Week 10 of the season. With the team having a new head coach in Randy Mearns, he is looking to get his squad to play a full 60 minutes against Oshawa.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Dawson Theede has been proving why he was acquired from the Halifax Thunderbirds back in January. He has been in the middle of scrums, throwing his body around, is on a three-game goal streak, and has 10 points over those three games.

Ryan Benesch showed his skillset last game when he became the 4th player all-time in points when he tallied two goals and four assists. Look to #77 on the left side to snipe some goals tonight.

Opposing Players To Watch

Reigning MVP Conor Fields is having a great year for Rochester. Posting 86 points on the season so far, he has been lighting the lamp for the Knighthawks.

Nathan Kapp has taken over the role as the team's number one faceoff guy and has stepped up to the task. He has over 100 faceoff wins this year with a win record of 61.7% at the dot and will be called upon to win draws this week against Oshawa, who's been without their faceoff man all season.

Get tickets now for this exciting matchup tonight at 7:00 PM as the Oshawa FireWolves take on the Rochester Knighthawks in downtown Oshawa.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 28, 2026

Oshawa FireWolves Eye Third Straight Win against the Rochester Knighthawks on Marvel Superhero Night - Oshawa FireWolves

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