Theede Tallies Two Goals and Two Assists in Loss over Knighthawks on Marvel Superhero Night

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON Alex Simmons tallied a goal and five assists while Dawson Theede scored two goals and two assists for the Oshawa FireWolves (4-11) in a tough loss over the Rochester Knighthawks (6-8) Saturday Night at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa on Marvel Superhero Night. This is the game recap presented by ToonieBet.

View the full game stats here: OSHAWA VS ROCHESTER

"For the first three quarters, I thought we were pretty good, and settled five-on-five and those types of looks," said FireWolves head coach Glenn Clark about the first 45 minutes of play. "I thought we had some really good defensive sets and boxing out and taking away hands, and doing

all those things we talked about."

Tyler Jensen started the scoring as he gave the visitors an early lead, which was short-lived when Ryan Benesch stung a top corner, which was followed up by a Dawson Theede shot to make it a 2-1 game. Rochester would find an equalizer before the quarter ended to tie things up at two

after the opening 15 minutes.

The second quarter began with a goal for Taggart Clark for his 12th goal of the season. Rochester added another to tie the game again, and then Benesch scored his second of the game. The teams would trade goals for a while, which included a beautiful dive across the crease from Simmons while shorthanded to make it 5-5. The Knighthawks would lead by one at halftime, which meant the FireWolves were still alive in the game.

The third started with a laser from Dyson Williams followed by a beautiful sequence which saw Nick Chaykowsky and Jaxon Fridge were on a two-on-one and Fridge ripped a shot to the corner for his first career NLL goal that erupted the crowd. Each team would go on three-goal runs before the quarter ended to see Oshawa down by two heading into the final quarter of action at 11-9.

In the fourth, Oshawa made a valiant effort with power-play chances, hitting posts, and creating quality chances on offence, but it was not enough, as the comeback fell short. With the loss, the Oshawa FireWolves are officially eliminated from the NLL playoffs this season. However, the FireWolves have two more home games remaining on their schedule to conclude their season, and they are on back-to-back weeks.

April 11 will be Wrestling Night when the FireWolves take on the Calgary Roughnecks, and April 18 will be Tucker Out Lymphoma Night against the Buffalo Bandits.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 28, 2026

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