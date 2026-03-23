Black Bears to Host Auction for Deadpool Theme Night Jerseys

Published on March 23, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears will be donning Deadpool theme night jerseys on Saturday against Georgia - and fans will get to take a piece of the popular Marvel superhero home.

The Deadpool theme jerseys are available on Ottawa Team Threads ($159), as well as more Deadpool crossover merchandise like Deadpool hoodies ($105).

Beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m., fans can also place bids on the jerseys that will be worn in the game increments in increments of $10, with a starting bid of $250 and a "Buy Now" price of $650. Game-worn shorts can be bid on in increments of $5, with a starting bid of $75 and a "Buy Now" price of $300. The auction closes on April 2 at 4 p.m.

Fans can pick up their winning bids at Canadian Tire Centre for free (upon a confirmation email) or choose a shipping option. Shipping in Ontario and Quebec carries a flat-rate of $15, Canada (excluding Ontario & Quebec) for $25, or the US for $75 (any additional duties, taxes or customs fees are payable by purchaser).

Proceeds from the auction will go towards the Black Bears' ongoing youth & grassroots initiatives to support growing the game of lacrosse. You can check out the online auction here.

The Black Bears have just three regular season games remaining: March 28 vs. Georgia, April 10 vs. Toronto, and April 18 at Halifax.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 23, 2026

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