Bobby Keast Named Defensive Coordinator

Published on March 23, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has named Bobby Keast the Defensive Coordinator.

"Bobby's experience speaks for itself," said Carey. "He brings an extensive lacrosse résumé and a proven track record of success. His background in the NLL gives him a clear understanding of what it takes to compete in this league. We're confident his leadership and defensive expertise will make an immediate impact on our team."

Keast will join the Knighthawks this week as they prepare for Saturday, March 28's game against the Oshawa FireWolves. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre.

"It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to be part of the best lacrosse league in the world-the NLL. This league represents the very best in our sport, and I'm grateful for the chance to be part of it once again," said Keast. "Joining the Rochester Knighthawks, a proud and storied franchise, is an added bonus. Throughout my previous eight seasons in the league, Rochester was always a place I looked forward to competing in. The Knighthawks have long been the class of the NLL. Thanks to Dan (Carey) and (interim head coach) Randy (Mearns), I now have the opportunity to be part of this outstanding organization."

His family was equally excited about the Rochester job, especially from his daughter Brieana, who gave him a ringing endorsement.

"When I shared the news with my family, my daughter's reaction said it all: 'Hooray-that was my favorite team when I was younger... and it is again.'"

The 56-year-old Keast brings extensive playing and coaching experience to his new role in Rochester. He returns to the National Lacrosse League, where he spent eight seasons as an assistant coach.

He broke into the NLL in 2001 with the Ottawa Rebel, where he had a two-year tenure. From 2007-08, Keast was an assistant coach with the Chicago Shamrox. His next stop was the Toronto Rock (2008), which preceded his longest stint in the NLL. He worked on the staff of the Minnesota Swarm from 2011-15, including serving as co-head coach with Aime Caines for three games.

His resume includes three Minto Cup championships as a player and nine Mann Cup titles as a coach with his hometown Peterborough Lakers- among a small group with the most by any individual in the trophy's 93-year history.

In March 2025, Keast was named the Lakers' Defensive Coach. His roster included current Knighthawks players Adam Thistlethwaite, Brad McCulley, and Matt Gilray. Peterborough finished second in the standings, behind the eventual champion Six Nations Chiefs. Keast served as an assistant coach for the Western University women's lacrosse team from 2023-25, during which the team earned an Ontario University Athletics championship in 2023.

As a player, Keast earned a silver medal with Team Canada at the 1988 World U-19 Field Lacrosse Championship. He also played three seasons of Senior "A" lacrosse with the Peterborough Lakers before making the transition to co-coach/assistant coach in 2002. He coached every season since, except for the 2005 campaign. At the junior level, he competed with the Peterborough Maulers, winning Minto Cup championships in 1986, 1987, and 1989.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 23, 2026

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