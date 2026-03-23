Home Sweet Home: Wilson Proud to Play in Halifax

Published on March 23, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







Previously featured in our February 14th edition of Inside the Nest

Growing up in Victoria, British Columbia, Max Wilson may not have envisioned his career taking him to the opposite side of the country, but now, in his fourth season as a member of the Halifax Thunderbirds, there's nowhere else the defender would rather be.

"We've slowly grown the family out here. My aunt has moved to town, we've put my grandma in a retirement home here, and my brother lives here now after graduating from Denver. It is home now," Wilson said.

Coming into the 2021 NLL Draft, Wilson had been looking at the Thunderbirds as a team he was hoping to land with. Despite returning for a graduate season at NJIT following the draft, his ties to Halifax made the team a top option.

"I knew Halifax was No. 1 on my radar after my Dad had moved out there from Victoria a year before the draft because of work. Plus, my family has pre-existing roots in the Maritimes dating back to a small potato farm in PEI," Wilson said.

"I made the effort to reach out to their Western scout, Kevin Hil, who referred me to the team. I knew it was the place I wanted to be heading into the draft."

The Thunderbirds drafted Wilson with the 12th overall selection in 2021. Unfortunately for the defender, he suffered a torn ACL during his return to school, sidelining him for a year while he rehabbed and prepared for his rookie NLL campaign.

Making his debut in January 2023, he was able to cement himself as a regular in the Thunderbirds' lineup right away, playing in 12 games during his first year.

Following another 13 games as a sophomore, Wilson had some injury trouble last season. Only appearing in seven contests, he spent time honing his game and getting reps in practice while ramping back up to play.

He was able to lean on defensive coaches Andrew Suitor and Roger Chrysler for tips on how to better his game through the process.

"Rog has always been in my corner since I first arrived on the team; he truly cares about my success, and Suits is the main reason I've been able to see defensive growth in my game," Wilson said. "They've both invested a lot of time into developing my knowledge. I'm very thankful for my relationship with them."

Since joining the Thunderbirds during the 2022-23 season, Wilson has moved out to Halifax full-time, spending all his time in-market during seasons.

Alongside Wilson has been Thunderbirds forward Clarke Petterson, who moved from Ontario to Halifax in the last few years. The pair have roomed together, growing a bond that goes well beyond the time they spend on the floor with the Thunderbirds.

"It's like Yin and Yang. He's a part of my family, and I'm a part of his. It's been a blessing of a dynamic for bettering each other and being competitive in all aspects, but making sure we still have fun along the way," Wilson said.

Alongside Petterson, Wilson has a close relationship with his younger brother, Casey, who was just selected fourth overall by Las Vegas in the 2025 NLL Draft.

While he won't have the chance to suit up alongside his brother in the pros, Wilson still relished watching Casey hear his name called, just as Max did a few years ago.

"From playing one-on-one with him in the driveway when we only had one stick accessible - The other would have to use a broomstick - to now being in the same league as him; you go through life and grow up with someone like that and are so appreciative of these times we're getting to live out together," Wilson said.

Now in the midst of his fourth year as a pro, Wilson is starting to find his groove on both ends of the floor. While currently on pace to set a career-high in loose balls while picking up more responsibility on the back end, he's also jumping up in transition more to help set up teammates and take his looks on goal.

"I am taking the time to get more practice in this year to cultivate those skills that have reflected in confidence on the floor this year," Wilson said. "But I'm far from content, though, so there's still room for improvement going forward."

While it's taken him some time to hit his stride, Wilson is rounding into a player that the Thunderbirds can trust to help on the back end every week. Becoming an NLL regular is an extremely difficult task, especially with the new waves of talent entering the league every season.

He's continuing to improve with every game, while being able to grow a connection with the city of Halifax.

Every time he steps on the floor, he's able to play in front of friends and family, and Wilson is soaking in every moment spent in The Nest.

"These are some of the best years of my life because of this place and this community that's grown because of the sport here. I never take it for granted and I am proud to get to continue to play here."







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.