Roughnecks Tame Black Bears, 13-9

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks saw 15,296 fans fill the Scotiabank Saddledome for tonight's St. Patrick's Day Party presented by Dairy Farmers of Canada. The Roughnecks defeated the Ottawa Black Bears by a final score of 13-9 to earn their second straight win.

The Roughnecks fed off the crowd energy early as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead courtesy of Riley Loewen. The second quarter saw the Riggers outscore the Black Bears by a margin of 6-2. Haiden Dickson scored three goals in the quarter and Mathieu Gautier found the back of the net for his first goal of the season. Aden Walsh was great in net, making 17 saves in the first half as the Roughnecks took a 7-2 lead into halftime.

The third quarter started with a three-goal run by the Black Bears before the Roughnecks answered with goals by Haiden Dickson and two by Brayden Mayea. The fourth quarter saw the two teams trade goals before an empty net goal by Tanner Cook sealed the game for the Roughnecks. The 13-9 victory now moves the Roughnecks record to 4-9 on the season and keeps their playoff hopes alive.

Notable Roughnecks in tonight's game include Haiden Dickson (4G, 2A), Brayden Mayea (3G, 3A), and Tanner Cook (3G, 3A). Aden Walsh made 38 saves in the win.

The Roughnecks are on the road for the next two weeks starting with a trip to Denver to take on the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday, March 21st. Following that game, they will head to Las Vegas to play the Desert Dogs for the first time this season on Saturday, March 28th. The Riggers next home action is on Saturday, April 4th when they battle the Oshawa Firewolves for Tiki Party presented by ATCO Energy. Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to get your tickets!







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 14, 2026

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