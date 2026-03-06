Knighthawks Swinging into Action Sunday

Published on March 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester. NY) The Rochester Knighthawks will swing into action against the Calgary Roughnecks on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

The game will be televised live on CW Rochester.

On Sunday afternoon, the Knighthawks will host their annual Marvel Super Hero™Day. The team will wear special jerseys inspired by Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The one-of-a-kind jerseys will be auctioned off on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Knighthawks, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Webster Comfort Care Home.

The Knighthawks will play their first of four games in March, looking to build momentum off their 13-12 overtime win over the Saskatchewan Rush last week. The Roughnecks are trying to make a turn in the back of their season, coming off losses to the Georgia Swarm and the Halifax Thunderbirds.

This will be the first and last matchup of the season between the two teams. Since 2020, the Knighthawks are 4-0 against the Roughnecks. Last time the squads faced off, the Knighthawks won 15-10, the first of a six-game winning streak that clinched a playoff spot.

Marvel Super Hero™ Day Festivities

Fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Marvel Super Hero™and join in the action-packed fun throughout the arena. Kids can enjoy face painting, a coloring station, and temporary tattoos, making it a day of superhero fun for the whole family.

To celebrate Marvel Super Hero™Day, fans can also suit up with a special edition Spider-Man Knighthawks hoodie, available in limited quantities exclusively at Sunday's game. Swing by the Knighthawks team store to grab yours and show off your superhero style.

The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Legends of Lax Marvel comic book featuring Knighthawks players. There will be an exit giveaway of 750 light-up yo-yos, courtesy of Toshiba Business Solutions.

Last Time Out

It was an overtime thriller in the Flower City. The game featured six ties, and the Knighthawks never led until winning it in OT. Ryan Lanchbury scooped up a loose ball near his own restraining line and sent a full field pass to Ryan Smith. Smith had slipped behind his defender and went far post almost six minutes into the overtime period.

Lanchbury led the team in points with eight assists; every one of them was a primary. Zed Williams set a career high in goals with five, each of which started a run that tied the game. Connor Fields notched his 300th career assist on the third Knighthawks goal of the game and scooped up his 700th career loose ball. He ended the night with two goals and four assists, while Smith was just behind him with a hat trick and two assists. Rylan Hartley played all but 18 seconds in net, making 45 saves, with 18 coming in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Streaking through Rochester

Through 14 weeks of the NLL season, only six players have scored a goal in every game. The Knighthawks are the only team with two players on that list. Smith and Fields each have a goal in every game this season. Fields has 29 while Smith has 21 through 10 games.

Fields and Smith's goalscoring has been the definition of consistency for Rochester since they each joined the team. In his 80-game career, Smith has scored in 73. For Fields, he has played only one game as a Knighthawk in which he didn't score a goal. He currently holds a 63-game point streak for Rochester, a point in every game since joining the team.

Scouting the Roughnecks

The Roughnecks head to Rochester coming off back-to-back losses. They currently sit 2-9 through 14 weeks of the season. Tanner Cook and Tyler Pace currently lead the scoring. Cook leads the team in goals with 27, while Pace leads the team in assists with 37. Haiden Dickson, Brayden Mayea, and Riley Loewen round out their core five on offense. Mayea has been a highlight reel so far this season. Just last week, he finished a behind-the-back goal on the crease that was selected as the Commish's Finish of the Week.

Defensively, they are held down by a young core with veterans sprinkled in. The average age of their defense is 24.8. Justin Inacio has been a bright spot for the team at the faceoff dot. He is 65 percent this season with 185 faceoff wins through 11 games. In goal, Aden Walsh has started every game. He's notched 418 saves for a .771 save percentage and 12.32 goals-against on average.

Next Game

The Knighthawks will head to Las Vegas for their next game as they take on the Desert Dogs for another Sunday matchup. Faceoff is set for 6 p.m. EST as Rochester starts a home-and-home stretch with Las Vegas.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.