Statement Win on the Road

Published on March 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Toronto Rock (7-5) posted a statement road win over the Vancouver Warriors (9-4) by a score of 13-10 on Friday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Rock super rookie CJ Kirst scored four of Toronto's ten first half goals on his way to a five-goal six-point night.

It was a bit of a 'prove-it' night for the Rock coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bandits last weekend at home in Hamilton. The Rock were firing on all cylinders right off the hop and, despite a second half rally by the Warriors, the damage was done in the opening 30 minutes and the Rock picked up a very important win away from TD Coliseum.

"We played our best, everybody was doing their job," said Rock Head Coach Matt Sawyer. "Offensively we were getting quality shots from the middle of the floor, which is always the goal, and defensively we didn't give them much and when we did break down Nick (Rose) was there to hold the fort."

Nick Rose was activated off IR earlier in the day and saw his first action between the pipes since January 17 in Rochester when he was injured amidst a crease collision that sidelined the veteran netminder. In his triumphant return, Rose made 37 saves and showed why he's one of the best to ever do it.

"Not an easy road trip for us, they are one of the top teams in the league and we came out here with a purpose and got the job done that we had prepared for all week," said Rose.

Kirst's four first half tallies were nearly matched by Rock captain Challen Rogers who scored three goals of his own in his return to his home province of BC. With 23 friends and family in attendance, Rogers put on another show highlighted by his 75-plus foot shot that eluded Warriors' goalie Christian Del Bianco to complete his hat trick. The Coquitlam, BC native's third point of the night was the 300th of his NLL career.

After building a 6-2 lead through one quarter, the Rock surrendered the first goal of the second frame. As they did all night, they responded when necessary and it was a four-goal run that answered the bell and gave the visitors a 10-3 halftime lead.

The Warriors did what they had to do coming out of the break scoring four-straight goals and asserting themselves physically to get back in the lacrosse game trailing 10-7. Once again, it was the Rock punching back with a three-goal run of their own to hold a 13-7 lead heading to the final 15 minutes.

Vancouver scored the only three goals of the fourth quarter as the Rock focus shifted to responsible offensive shifts and strong ball management.

The only penalty of the night was called against Vancouver for an illegal substitution in the final two minutes of regulation time which results in a penalty shot. The Rock's penalty shot king Rogers was selected to take the free shot but missed the net and was unsuccessful in his attempt.

Both teams went 0-for-0 on the power play and the Rock outshot Vancouver 50-47.

Also of note, Rock defender Lucas Hucal made his NLL debut and the recently acquired Nick Rowlett notched his first career goal.

Late in fourth quarter, Rock defender Robert Hudson suffered a lower body injury and had to be helped off the floor by the Rock training staff. He did not return to the game.

The Rock will be back on the road again next weekend when they travel east this time around to face the Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday, March 13 at 6:30pm ET at Scotiabank Place.

