Rock Acquire Nick Rowlett from Philadelphia

Published on February 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and GM Jamie Dawick today announced a trade with the Philadelphia Wings to acquire faceoff specialist Nick Rowlett in exchange for the Rock's fourth round selection in the 2026 NLL Draft.

As the Rock entered the second half of the season without TD Ierlan, it became more and more apparent that it was time for Dawick to address a need.

"We had hoped that we might have TD back by now, and we are still hopeful we'll see him at some point, but that's unclear so we felt it was time to make a move," said Dawick. "We've watched Nick for a couple years and we've liked him, and this opportunity to acquire him came up, and it makes our team better today than it was yesterday."

The 26-year-old University of Michigan grad was originally drafted by the Georgia Swarm in the third round, 41st overall in the 2023 NLL Draft. However, Rowlett never played a game for the Swarm and began his NLL career with the Wings during the 23-24 season.

In 22 career games over the course of three seasons, Rowlett's faceoff winning percentage is 53.7%. On a season-by-season basis, he's shown steady improvement. Rising from 49.7% in his rookie season to 56.6% in 24-25 and through six games this year he's won almost 60% of his draws coming in at a 59.7% win rate.

In an accompanying roster move to make room for Rowlett on the Active Roster, the Rock have placed Lucas Hucal on the Practice Roster.

Coming up next for the Rock, it's a Saturday night home date with the Buffalo Bandits at TD Coliseum in Hamilton. Fans can watch the game live at 7pm ET on TSN3 and TSN+.

