Mike Byrne: The Unsung Hero of the FireWolves

Published on February 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - In his seventh NLL season, Mike Byrne has continued being a reliable defender for the FireWolves, helping to shut down the back end and keep games close.

Byrne had an unusual path to the NLL entering the league as an undrafted free-agent, giving him the motivation to prove himself, saying, "I think you are always trying to prove to your teammates and coaches that you deserve to be there, and you have to have that confidence in yourself whether you are drafted or not."

Since signing with the New England Wolves in 2019, he has continued to grow his game from the practice squad to the full-time roster. Known for his ability to pick up loose balls and switch momentum, Byrne has continued to be a cornerstone on the backend.

After an unfortunate injury ended Joe Nardella's season before it started, Byrne had to step up and fill that role at the faceoff dot, "It has been a good opportunity for me. With Joe out, those are definitely big shoes to fill, but I have enjoyed the challenge." Byrne said, adding, "Joe has been very supportive and helpful sharing tips and strategies. I take pride in competing hard to get possession and playing strong defense."

This development has earned the praises of FireWolves head coach Glenn Clark. "The way Mike plays the game, I think any athlete would look at the way he approaches it and plays, whether you are a skilled offensive guy, a defensive guy, or anything in between, and say that's a good role model to follow," said Byrne.

This season his impact has been felt all over the floor, now with 2 goals, 2 assists, 53 loose balls, 6 caused turnovers, and 105 faceoff wins. Beyond the numbers Byrne's reliable presence has helped the FireWolves maintain stability on the defensive end and stay competitive in tight games.

Before joining the NLL, Byrne played Jr. A for the Toronto Beaches where he was first coached by Glenn Clark. His relationship with Clark has carried over to the professional level, "I have always had a great deal of respect for Clarky as a player and a coach," said Byrne. "Growing up, I watched him play for the Toronto Rock and always admired his compete level," Byrne said, adding, "As a coach he has taught me a great deal, and I'm grateful for the opportunity he gave me to play in the NLL."

From undrafted free-agent to defensive cornerstone, Byrne's journey is a testament to his perseverance and preparation. As the FireWolves season continues, his reliable presence will remain a steady force on the defensive end.

Up next for the FireWolves is a trip to the Nation's Capital to face off against the Ottawa Black Bears on Saturday, February 28 at 7:00 PM on TSN+, ESPN,+ and NLL+.

Oshawa will be back in The Den on Friday, March 13, for Alphie's Birthday against the Philadelphia Wings at 7:00 PM. Fans can be a part of the birthday celebration by purchasing their tickets.

