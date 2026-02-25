Seals Eye Opportunity to Move up in the NLL Standings with Games at Colorado and Home against Vancouver this Weekend

Published on February 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The San Diego Seals, one of the hottest teams in the National Lacrosse League, will put their 6-4 record to the test this weekend and eye a chance to move up in the League standings when they face 8-3 Colorado in Denver and 7-3 Vancouver in San Diego.

Winners of five of their last six, the Seals will face the Mammoth in Denver's Ball Arena this Friday night (Feb. 27) at 6 p.m. PT and two days later (Sunday, March 1), they'll host the Vancouver Warriors in a 3 p.m. PT matinee at Pechanga Arena. Currently, the Mammoth sit at No. 2 in the NLL standings at 8-3, while Vancouver is just a half-game behind at 7-3. At 10-1, Saskatchewan owns the best record in the NLL.

Colorado had a seven-game win streak come to an end thanks to a 13-9 loss in Toronto last Friday night, but prior to, the Mammoth had won seven straight and during the streak, they dominated their opponents, outscoring them by a combined 100-64.

Vancouver meanwhile will be looking for some revenge against the Seals. After starting their season 3-1, the Seals beat the Warriors 11-9 at Rogers Arena back on Jan. 16. Since then, Vancouver's won four of its last five. The Warriors will also have a busy weekend as they will face the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in Sin City on Friday night before flying to San Diego to take on the Seals.

Tickets for Sunday afternoon's game against Vancouver start at just $22 (fees included) and are on sale at https://sealslax.com/.

The Seals have been an interesting paradox 10 games into the season. They are the NLL's only undefeated team on the road where they're a perfect 4-0. On the flip side, the Seals are just 2-4 inside Pechanga Arena (aka "The Electric Factory"), but they've won two of their last three and are surging at the right time.

One of the biggest reasons for the team's recent success has been the play of goaltender Chris Origlieri, who's stopped 221 of 270 shots (81.9%) and allowed only 50 goals during this recent six-game stretch. Among NLL netminders who've played at least 450 minutes this season, Origlieri's 9.98 goals against average is the League's fifth-lowest.

The Seals also have two of the League's top two transition players in faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste and Zach Currier. Baptiste, who played his 100 th career NLL game last Saturday night against Halifax, leads the League in both faceoff wins (190) and faceoff win percentage (76%). Currier meanwhile paces the NLL in loose balls secured (124) and has 11-or-more in each of the team's last five games. He also leads the squad with 14 forced turnovers, four ahead of Danny Logan, who's second with 10.

Offensively, fourteen different players have scored goals for the Seals this season, led by forwards Tre Leclaire (23) and Dylan Watson (16), while Connor Robinson and Wes Berg both have 14. Leclaire and Berg both recorded hat tricks in last Saturday night's win over Halifax, while Watson scored twice and Robinson once.

Berg and Leclaire have both been just as adept at setting up goals for their teammates as they rank 1-2 on the squad in assists with Berg tallying 29 for 43 total points, while Leclaire has dished out 21 helpers this season for a team-leading 44 points.

The Seals have also been bolstered by the return of Ben McIntosh, who scored a season-high five goals two games ago in Oshawa. McIntosh was held without a goal in the Seals' first two games of the season and he then spent three weeks on Injured-Reserve, but since returning, he's had a hot stick with 9 goals and 10 assists for 19 points.

Broadcast Information

Both Friday night's game in Colorado and Sunday's home tilt against Vancouver will be broadcast locally in San Diego on Spectrum Cable Channel 4 and streamed to a global audience on ESPN+.

Regular-Season Milestones and Round Numbers on the Horizon

- Trevor Baptiste has 1,812 career faceoff wins, sixth-most in NLL history. Baptiste has a ways to go but needs 283 more to pass Jamie Hanford (2,091) for fifth.

- Wes Berg (295 career goals) needs just 5 more to reach 300 for his career.

- Berg has played 147 career games and is just 3 games from reaching the 150-game mark.

- Eli Gobrecht has 94 career forced turnovers and needs just 6 more to reach 100.

- Gobrecht also has 456 career loose balls secured and needs just 44 more to reach 500.

- Zach Currier has 1,473 career loose ball recoveries, 15 th -most in NLL history. Buffalo's Steve Priolo is currently 14 th with 1,497 (24 ahead of Currier) and Shawn Evans (retired) is 13 th with 1,502. Further up the list, Halifax's Jake Withers is 12 th with 1,544 and Steve Toll (retired) is 11 th with 1,562.

- Tre Leclaire has 85 career goals and needs 15 more to reach 100.

- Leclaire also has 197 career points on 85 goals and 112 assists and needs just 3 more to reach 200 for his career.

- Leclaire has scooped up 347 career loose balls and needs just 3 more to reach 350.

- Ben McIntosh has scored 345 career goals and needs just 5 more to reach 350 for his career.

- McIntosh has 676 career points on his 345 goals and 331 assists and needs 24 points to reach 700.

- McIntosh also has 675 loose balls secured and needs just 25 more to reach 700.

- James Barclay has 91 career forced turnovers and needs just 9 more to reach 100.

- Barclay has played in 96 career games and needs 4 more to reach 100.

- Barclay has scooped up 445 career loose balls and needs 5 more to reach 450.

- Danny Logan has 298 career loose balls secured and needs just 2 more to reach 300.

- Connor Robinson has 347 career loose balls secured and needs just 3 more to reach 350.

- Patrick Shoemay has scooped up 343 career loose balls and needs 7 more to reach 350.

- Corey Small has scored 961 career points on 421 career goals and 540 career assists. He needs 39 more points to reach 1,000. He ranks 19 th all-time in NLL annals in points scored

- Small's 421 career goals is 17 th all-time in NLL history. With two more, he'll pass Rhys Duch (422) for 16 th all-time.

- Dylan Watson has 89 career points on 46 goals and 43 assists and needs just 11 more points to reach 100.

- Watson also has 86 career loose ball recoveries and needs just 14 more of those to reach 100.

Seals Head-to-Head vs. Colorado and Vancouver

The Seals and Mammoth are bitter rivals who have established quite a rivalry the last couple seasons. All-time, the Seals are 11-3 against Colorado in the regular season and a perfect 5-0 at Pechanga Arena.

All-time the Seals and Warriors have faced off 14 times and the Seals hold a 10-4 series edge. The Seals have won six of the last seven in the series, including a 11-9 win over the Warriors at Rogers Arena on Jan. 16. The Seals are 6-2 in games played at Pechanga Arena and 4-2 in games played at Rogers Arena.

A Look Back at Last Season's Matchup vs. Colorado

Dec. 13, 2024 vs. Colorado: The Seals continued their dominance over Colorado but had to hold on late for a hard-fought 14-11 win at Pechanga Arena. Wes Berg had a stellar night for the Seals with a team-leading seven points on four goals and three assists. After being tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter, the Seals outscored the Mammoth 7-2 in the second to jump out to a 10-5 lead at halftime. Berg netted three first-half goals, while Zach Currier scored a pair. The most impressive goal of the first half though was scored by Danny Logan at the end of the first quarter. With time winding down in the quarter, the Mammoth pulled goaltender Dillon Ward to gain a man advantage, but Colorado's shot with seconds remaining in the half missed the net and was rebounded up by Logan, who fired a length of the field shot into an empty Mammoth net sending Pechanga Arena into a frenzy. Logan did it again late in the Seals' three-goal third period, scoring on the run out, beating Ward one-on-one after taking a long pass from goaltender Chris Origlieri. Down five heading into in the fourth, Colorado closed to within two at 13-11 before Eli Gobrecht's goal with 25.8 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Seals. Origlieri recorded 32 saves against the Mammoth, passing the 1,000 career save mark in the process.

A Look Back at This Season's First Matchup vs. Vancouver

Jan. 16, 2026 at Vancouver: There were a few heart-stopping moments late, but the Seals went on the road and ended Vancouver's three-game winning streak with a hard-fought 11-9 win before a packed house at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The win snapped the Seals' three-game losing streak.

The Seals got off to a terrific start, outscoring Vancouver 3-1 during the opening 15 minutes. Tre Leclaire contributed to the Seals' fast start, scoring a goal just 32 seconds in on the first shot of the night by either team. The Seals' special teams were responsible for their next two goals with Connor Robinson scoring on a power play and Zach Currier on a delayed penalty just 32 seconds later. The Seals were stout on defense and Chris Origlieri solid in net as the Seals held Vancouver off the scoreboard for the first 14:07 of the game with the Warriors' lone goal coming off a rare San Diego turnover with 53 seconds left in the quarter.

The second quarter started just as fast for the Seals. Right off the opening faceoff, Leclaire slipped a behind-the-back pass to Danny Logan, who beat Warriors goaltender Christian Del Bianco in the top right corner for his first goal of the season. A little more than two minutes later, the Seals scored again on a delayed penalty with Pat Kavanagh bouncing one between Del Bianco's legs for a 5-1 advantage. That lead didn't last however as the middle of the second quarter was dominated by the Warriors. Adam Charalambides scored a goal at the 10:16 mark that ignited the Warriors and Rogers Arena. Vancouver proceeded to go on a 5-1 run of their own to tie the game at 6-6. Charalambides added a power play goal, while Reid Bowering, Keegan Bal and former Seal Curtis Dickson also scored. The Seals stopped the Vancouver run with a much-needed goal by Dylan Watson with 4:13 remaining in the quarter. Watson made a terrific play, snagging a loose ball out of mid-air in front of the Vancouver crease and he slipped one by Del Bianco to give the lead back to the Seals, 7-6. They would hold onto that lead going into the locker room at halftime.

The Seals struck fast again in the third quarter and outscored Vancouver 2-1 to go up by a score of 9-7. The Seals dented the scoreboard just 1:13 in when Kavanagh slipped a behind-the-back no-look pass to Leclaire who scored from the top of the circle to put the Seals back up by two, 8-6. The Seals' other goal was scored by Watson, while the Vancouver goal was scored by Charalambides, his third of the night for the hat trick.

Not quite as fast as the first three quarters but the Seals struck first again in the fourth. Currier was the beneficiary this time as he got his stick on a loose ball in front of the net and steered it past Del Bianco for a 10-7 lead.

The score remained as such until the 1:04 mark and that's when things got interesting. Bal scored for Vancouver to get the Warriors back within two and just eight seconds later off the ensuing faceoff, Marcus Klarich stripped Trevor Baptiste from behind and bounced one in in front of Origlieri and a three-goal lead was down to one. After another Vancouver steal, Dickson took off down field and got off a shot while diving thru the crease. The shot appeared to sneak by Origlieri, but Dickson was called for a crease violation and the goal was wiped away. The Seals responded with an empty-netter by Eli Gobrecht with just four seconds remaining and that would be the final goal in the 11-9 win.

Notable: Zach Currier had nine loose ball recoveries to run his career tally to 1,405. He became just the 17 th player all-time in NLL history to record 1,400.

Roster Breakdown

The Seals' current 21-man regular season roster sees the team carrying nine forwards, seven defenders, four transition men and two goalies. The breakdown is below:

Forwards: Wes Berg, Ben McIntosh, Tre Leclaire, Chris Kavanagh, Pat Kavanagh, Dylan Watson, Connor Robinson, Corey Small, and Noah Armitage.

Defensemen: Danny Logan, Graydon Bradley, Eli Gobrecht, Matt Wright, Patrick Shoemay, James Barclay and Zack Deaken.

Transition: Zach Currier, Trent DiCicco, faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste and rookies Ari Steenhuis and Cam Acchione.

Goaltenders: Chris Origlieri and Cam Dunkerley

Pat Kavanagh and Matt Wright are currently on Injured-Reserve. Kellen LeClair is on the League's holdout list while he completes his probationary period as a firefighter. Jake Govett, Tyden Redlick, Aidan Carroll and Marquez White are on the practice squad.

Berg and Leclaire win the Farmers Insurance Open Pro-am

Seals forwards Wes Berg and Tre Leclaire had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity last week when they were invited to compete in the Pro-Am ahead of the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at the world-famous Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Paired with PGA pros Jhonattan Vegas and Erik van Rooyen, the Seals duo was part of this year's winning team with a score of 16 under par.

Team Captains

Wes Berg is a team captain for the third straight season. Danny Logan and Graydon Bradley are the assistant captains for home games, while Zach Currier and Eli Gobrecht are the assistant captains for the team's road contests.

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill owns a career regular-season won-loss ledger of 68-44 (.607) since joining the Seals in 2018. He has guided the Seals to the playoffs in each of the five full seasons he's been at the helm.

Follow the Seals on Social Media

For the latest info on the Seals, visit https://www.sealslax.com/ and follow the team on social media at @SealsLax on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

2025-26 Game Recaps

Game 1 at Ottawa: The Seals opened their 2025-26 NLL in Ottawa and needed every one of the 16 goals they scored as they held off a feisty Black Bears squad, 16-13, to earn their first win of the season. It was a thrilling game that saw the teams combine for an unbelievable 14 goals in the fourth quarter, and it wasn't decided until James Barclay scored an empty-netter with 23 seconds left to seal the win. Tre Leclaire scored a game-high five goals for the Seals, including a clutch goal with 2:12 left in the game that halted a late 4-0 run by Ottawa. It was part of a monster night for the veteran forward, who added four assists for a team-leading nine points.

The Seals came roaring out the gates scoring to start the season, scoring the game's first six goals. Newcomers Corey Small and Connor Robinson didn't waste any time making an immediate impression on their new teammates by scoring the game's first three goals. Small netted a pair, scoring his first 1:51 into the game before scoring again 46 seconds later, while Robinson scored 5:10 into the first to put the Seals up 3-0.

The onslaught continued to begin the second quarter. Faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste won the battle for the ball to open the second quarter and took it in unassisted for a goal that put the Seals up 4-0. Leclaire would then score his first of the night at the 11:08 mark before rookie Noah Armitage, playing in his first career NLL game, scored to put the Seals up 6-0.

Looking for a spark down 6-0 early in the second, Ottawa's Luc Magnan dropped the gloves with Seals defender Patrick Shoemay with both drawing five-minute major penalties. The move seemed to work as just three minutes later, Ottawa found the back of the net for the first time on the night and the Black Bears would procced to go on a three-goal run to trim the deficit in half and get within 6-3. Leclaire halted the run with his second of the night, but Ottawa's Riley O'Connor countered 42 seconds later and the teams went to the halftime break with the Seals on top, 7-4.

The teams traded goals in the third with each side scoring a pair. Both of the Black Bears' goals were scored on no-look shots, while the Seals' goals came from Dylan Watson and Small on a power play. Small's goal, his third of the night for the hat trick, also came on a rare 4-on-3 power play.

Then came the fireworks with the teams combining for the 14 fourth quarter goals with each team scoring seven times. The Seals outscored Ottawa 5-3 over the first 7:45 of the period before the Black Bears answered with the aforementioned four-goal run to get within 14-13, but Leclaire and Barclay's goals sealed the deal for the visitors who escaped with the win.

Notable: With 28 faceoff wins, Baptiste ran his career total to 1,650, moving him into a tie with Stephen Hoar for eighth-most in NLL history.

Game 2 vs Rochester: The San Diego Seals fell to the Rochester Knighthawks by a score of 15-7 before a crowd of more than 8,000 in their home opener at Pechanga Arena.

Rochester got the better of the Seals early on, scoring the game's first goal 37 seconds into the first and led 3-1 after one period. The Seals' lone goal came off the stick of forward Pat Kavanagh.

After giving up three more goals to Rochester to open the second period, Seals team captain and forward Wes Berg gave the home side a much-needed lift, scoring over the top of Knighthawks goaltender Rylan Hartley at the 8:12 mark to make it a 6-2 game. After giving up a couple more goals to Rochester to fall behind 8-2, the Seals pulled goaltender Chris Origlieri at the 4:12 mark and replaced him with Cam Dunkerley. The move seemed to give the team a spark as Dunkerley was able to get things settled down on the back end, while the offense got goals from Connor Robinson and Kavanagh's second of the afternoon to cut the deficit in half and make it an 8-4 game at the half.

The Seals struck first in the second half with Tre Leclaire scoring from the point off a beautiful feed from Kavanagh at the 11:18 mark of the third and just 21 seconds later, Dylan Watson scored his first of the afternoon to get the Seals within 8-6. Undeterred, Rochester answered the Seals' early goals with a 5-0 run to close out the period, including a goal on a penalty shot by Ryan Smith, and the Knighthawks jumped out to a 13-6 lead after three quarters.

Unfortunately, the Seals weren't able to regain their momentum in the fourth and Rochester outscored them 2-1 with the lone San Diego goal scored by Watson.

Game 3 vs. Calgary: The Seals hosted Calgary at Pechanga Arena and the teams traded goals, gloves, fists and just about everything but New Year's greetings and when it was all said and done, it was Calgary that rode a five-goal fourth period and came away with a 15-11 win.

Things were chippy right from the get-go and Calgary got the best of it early, jumping out to a 4-1 lead after one quarter. That chippiness carried over into the second quarter and set the stage for a massive fight between the Seals' Eli Gobrecht and Calgary's Justin Inacio with 3:55 remaining in the half and the Seals down 6-2. The fisticuffs lit a fire in the Seals and ignited the Pechanga Arena crowd and the Seals rallied with two late goals to draw within 7-4 to close out the half.

The hostilities settled down in the second half and the Seals found their rhythm offensively. They scored five goals to Calgary's two and tied the game at 9-9 with 3:06 left in the quarter on a Tre Leclaire goal off a beautiful behind-the-back pass from Wes Berg that sent the Electric Factory into a frenzy.

Unfortunately though, the Seals couldn't keep the pendulum swinging in their direction as Calgary scored a goal late in the third and outscored the home side 3-1 over the first 3:33 of the fourth to jump back ahead by three at 13-10. Matt Wright scored with 8:08 left in the contest to get the Seals back within two, but Calgary answered with two late goals and kept the Seals off the scoreboard as they walked away with the 15-11 victory.

Notable: A total of 20 penalties were called in the contest with the Seals nabbed for 12 and Calgary eight. There were eight power play goals on the night with five from Calgary and three by the Seals. Berg paced the Seals with three goals and two assists, while Leclare scored three times and had one assist. Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri was forced from the game early in the third quarter due to cramps and was replaced by Cam Dunkerley.

Game 4 vs. Toronto: The Seals fell to the Rock at Pechanga Arena by a score of 12-7.

The Seals got off to a fast start, scoring the game's first goal and jumping out to a 4-2 lead early in the second quarter behind two goals from Wes Berg, including a power play goal, and goals from Corey Small (PP) and Tre Leclaire. The Seals went scoreless though for the final 9:47 of the second quarter while Toronto scraped together three goals in a 3:52 stretch late in the second and took a 5-4 lead into the locker room at the half.

Leclaire scored two more goals in the third quarter to keep it a close game but Toronto netted two late scores over the final 0:47 to surge ahead 8-6 going into the fourth. Neither team was able to dent the scoreboard early in the fourth until Toronto scored goals with 8:29 and 4:06 remaining to jump ahead 10-6. Zach Currier scored with 3:47 left to get the Seals back within three, but Toronto countered with two late goals just 33 seconds apart and took the 12-7 win.

Despite the loss, faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste had a memorable night for the Seals, going a perfect 23-of-23 in the faceoff circle.

Notable: Cam Dunkerley started in net for the Seals for an injured Chris Origlieri (illness) and made 33 saves on the night. Berg led the Seals with four points on two goals and two assists. CJ Kirst paced Toronto with six points on five goals and one assist.

Game 5 at Vancouver: There were a few heart-stopping moments late, but the Seals went on the road and ended Vancouver's three-game winning streak with a hard-fought 11-9 win before a packed house at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The win snapped the Seals' three-game losing streak.

The Seals got off to a terrific start, outscoring Vancouver 3-1 during the opening 15 minutes. Tre Leclaire contributed to the Seals' fast start, scoring a goal just 32 seconds in on the first shot of the night by either team. The Seals' special teams were responsible for their next two goals with Connor Robinson scoring on a power play and Zach Currier on a delayed penalty just 32 seconds later. The Seals were stout on defense and Chris Origlieri solid in net as the Seals held Vancouver off the scoreboard for the first 14:07 of the game with the Warriors' lone goal coming off a rare San Diego turnover with 53 seconds left in the quarter.

The second quarter started just as fast for the Seals. Right off the opening faceoff, Leclaire slipped a behind-the-back pass to Danny Logan, who beat Warriors goaltender Christian Del Bianco in the top right corner for his first goal of the season. A little more than two minutes later, the Seals scored again on a delayed penalty with Pat Kavanagh bouncing one between Del Bianco's legs for a 5-1 advantage. That lead didn't last however as the middle of the second quarter was dominated by the Warriors. Adam Charalambides scored a goal at the 10:16 mark that ignited the Warriors and Rogers Arena. Vancouver proceeded to go on a 5-1 run of their own to tie the game at 6-6. Charalambides added a power play goal, while Reid Bowering, Keegan Bal and former Seal Curtis Dickson also scored. The Seals stopped the Vancouver run with a much-needed goal by Dylan Watson with 4:13 remaining in the quarter. Watson made a terrific play, snagging a loose ball out of mid-air in front of the Vancouver crease and he slipped one by Del Bianco to give the lead back to the Seals, 7-6. They would hold onto that lead going into the locker room at halftime.

The Seals struck fast again in the third quarter and outscored Vancouver 2-1 to go up by a score of 9-7. The Seals dented the scoreboard just 1:13 in when Kavanagh slipped a behind-the-back no-look pass to Leclaire who scored from the top of the circle to put the Seals back up by two, 8-6. The Seals' other goal was scored by Watson, while the Vancouver goal was scored by Charalambides, his third of the night for the hat trick.

Not quite as fast as the first three quarters but the Seals struck first again in the fourth. Currier was the beneficiary this time as he got his stick on a loose ball in front of the net and steered it past Del Bianco for a 10-7 lead.

The score remained as such until the 1:04 mark and that's when things got interesting. Bal scored for Vancouver to get the Warriors back within two and just eight seconds later off the ensuing faceoff, Marcus Klarich stripped Trevor Baptiste from behind and bounced one in in front of Origlieri and a three-goal lead was down to one. After another Vancouver steal, Dickson took off down field and got off a shot while diving thru the crease. The shot appeared to sneak by Origlieri, but Dickson was called for a crease violation and the goal was wiped away. The Seals responded with an empty-netter by Eli Gobrecht with just four seconds remaining and that would be the final goal in the 11-9 win.

Notable: Zach Currier had nine loose ball recoveries to run his career tally to 1,405. He became just the 17 th player all-time in NLL history to record 1,400.

Game 7 at Philadelphia: The San Diego Seals spent their second consecutive week on the road and came away with a nearly improbable 9-7 win at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia behind a big effort from Ben McIntosh, who returned from a three-game stint on injured-reserve to deliver a game-leading three goals on the night.

It took nearly three full quarters for the Seals to find their footing offensively, but once they did, they outscored Philadelphia 7-2 over the final 20:48 to steal the win.

It was a second consecutive win for the Seals, who evened their record at 3-3. The Seals also improved their road record on the season to a perfect 3-0.

The game was a tale of two halves and though close, Philadelphia controlled the game's opening 30 minutes as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead. It doesn't happen often and it was the first time it happened this season, but the Wings held the Seals scoreless in the game's opening quarter. The last regular season game that the Seals went scoreless in a quarter was nearly a year ago, Feb. 21, 2025 in a game against Saskatchewan. Joe Resetarits and Brennan O'Neill both scored for Philadelphia in the first quarter with Resetarits' goal coming on a power play.

It didn't take long for the Seals to break the scoring drought in the second quarter with Wes Berg doing so 1:19 in, beating Wings goalie Nick Damude to the stick side. The Wings would outscore the Seals 2-1 in the second quarter with goals by Michael Sowers and Resetarits once again on the power play.

It took until 5:48 remained in the third quarter but the Seals finally got their second goal of the night on a diving shot by McIntosh off a great feed from Berg during a power play. The assist was the 700 th point of Berg's highly-decorated career and it came on McIntosh's first goal of the season and in his first game since Dec. 14 th as he'd missed the Seals' previous three contests due to injury.

After taking 39:12 seconds of game time to get their second goal, it took the Seals just 56 seconds to get their third as Connor Robinson took a pass from Pat Kavanagh and scored from just inside the restraining line and what had been a 5-1 Philadelphia lead was suddenly cut in half to 5-3.

Philadelphia would quiet the Seals run with a goal by Eric Fannell less than a minute later, but the Seals came right back with a goal of their own just 26 seconds following as McIntosh took a behind-the-back pass from Tre Leclaire for his second of the quarter to once again make it a two-goal game, 6-4. Then with 1:24 left in the third quarter, Dylan Watson hauled in a loose ball in front of the net and beat Damude for his first of the night to make it a 6-5 game going into the fourth.

Thirty-eight seconds into the fourth quarter, the Seals came all the way back to tie the game when Zach Currier, who earlier in the contest had a goal wiped away due to a crease violation, showed some nifty stickwork to beat Damude for the game-tying goal. Brennan O'Neill, the first overall pick in the 2024 NLL Draft, gave the Wings the lead back on a goal 57 seconds later but that lead would last just 10 seconds as off the ensuing faceoff, Robinson took a pass from Currier as he took the field from the bench and beat Damude low to tie the game once again at 7-7.

The game remained tied 7-7 for nearly five minutes until the 8:33 mark, which is when Robinson found Leclaire, who popped out from behind the net for a point blank goal and Robinson was cross-checked as he delivered the pass and the Seals went straight from a goal to a two-minute power play with their first lead of the night, 8-7. The Seals weren't able to take advantage of the power play from the Robinson hit but less than three minutes later, Berg drew a holding penalty against the Wings and 15 seconds after Philadelphia's Chris Corbeil was sent to the penalty box, Berg found McIntosh in front of the net and McIntosh scored his third of the night to give the Seals their final goal in the 9-7 win.

Game 8 vs. Philadelphia: A week after falling to the Seals on their home floor, the Wings came into Pechanga Arena and started hot, scoring a goal with 1:28 left in the first quarter to take a 4-2 lead. That would be the last goal the Wings would score though for the next 34:07 of game time as the Seals would score the game's next 10 goals on their way to cruising to a 13-7 victory.

Chris Origlieri was fantastic in between the pipes in picking up his fourth win of the season as the team's starting netminder. Origlieri turned away 34 of the Wings' 41 shots on a night when more than 7,000 fans packed Pechanga Arena, creating an electric atmosphere. The Seals' defense caused havoc throughout the night forcing seven turnovers, while every Seal who suited up scooped up at least one loose ball, including a game-high 16 by Zach Currier, who also had a pair of goals and three assists to complement his effort.

On the offensive side, Trevor Baptiste continued his dominance in the faceoff circle winning 18 of the game's 24 faceoffs, while six different Seals scored goals, led by Connor Robinson and Tre Leclaire, who each recorded hat tricks with three goals apiece. Dylan Watson and Pat Kavanagh both scored twice, while Ben McIntosh had a goal to go along with four assists, matching Wes Berg for the most assists on the night.

Philadelphia scored the game's first goal 43 seconds in and led 4-2 after one quarter with Kavanagh and Currier scoring for the Seals.

The second period was all Seals. It took 8:44 into the second to relight the lamp and relight it they did as the Seals caught fire and scored three goals in a 23-second span to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead. McIntosh scored the first after taking a pass from Berg just outside the crease and scoring on a diving shot that beat Wings goaltender Nick Damude to the glove side. Just eight seconds later after Baptiste controlled the ensuing faceoff, the ball found Leclaire, who scored to tie the game 4-4, and 15 seconds after another Baptiste faceoff win, Robinson took a pass from Currier to give the Seals their first lead of the night. Those two would link up again with 2:24 left in the half when Currier served up a quick strike to Robinson, who scored from the top of the crease to give the Seals a 6-4 lead at the break.

The Seals seized control of the game in the third quarter, again outscoring the Wings 4-0. Watson, McIntosh, Leclaire and Kavanagh all scored for the home side as the Seals staked out to a 10-4 advantage going into the fourth.

The Seals scored the first two goals of the fourth period to increase their lead to 12-4 on a pair of power play goals by Robinson and Leclaire. Philadelphia finally ended the scoring drought on a power play goal 2:39 into the quarter and would add a couple of late goals, but Currier slammed the door shut, smashing one home from behind Damude with exactly 5:00 left in the contest as the Seals closed out the win.

Game 8 vs. Saskatchewan: The Seals went toe-to-toe at Pechanga Arena with the NLL's top team, the Saskatchewan Rush, but came up on the short end, 12-9. Saskatchewan outscored the Seals 8-3 in the second half and it proved to be the difference. It was a penalty filled game that featured 16 penalties and eight power-play goals, including 10 penalties against the Seals and it helped the Rush overcome an early 5-1 deficit to claim the win.

The Seals were firing on all cylinders right from the opening whistle. No surprise, Trevor Baptiste won the game's opening faceoff and early on it was all Seals. It took the home side just 1:06 to score the game's opening goal when Trent DiCicco found a hard-charging Dylan Watson on a 3-on-2 fast break for a 1-0 lead. Just 13 seconds later, Pat Kavanagh found Tre Leclaire driving toward the net and Leclaire beat Rush goaltender Frank Scigliano on a low bouncing shot for a 2-0 Seals lead. The Seals stretched the lead to 3-0 just inside the 5:00 mark when Zach Currier found the team's leading scorer on the season, Connor Robinson, who beat Scigliano to the glove side, and three and a half-minute later, Robinson struck again, firing a blast from just inside the restraining line to give the Seals a 4-0 lead.

It took the Rush 17:29 to score their first goal of the night and they needed a two-man advantage to do it, capitalizing on a couple of Seals penalties to score their first goal to draw within 4-1 early in the second. Three minutes and change later, Rush defenseman Mike Messenger was called for a five-minute major penalty for an illegal cross check on Wes Berg in front of the Saskatchewan net that was reduced to a two minute penalty after review, but Berg still made the Rush pay, scoring a power play goal off a pass from Robinson 1:37 later. After Saskatchewan scored to get within 5-2, Watson, scored his second of the night while driving toward the net to put the Seals back up by four, 6-2. The Rush scored on a power play inside of four minutes and they struck again on the man advantage with 41 seconds remaining in the half, capitalizing on a five-minute major penalty against Seals transition player Ari Steenhuis for an illegal cross check to get within two at 6-4 going into the half.

The Rush outscored the Seals 4-1 in the third quarter to go ahead, 8-7. Still on the power-play to open the quarter, Saskatchewan's Robert Church scored 33 seconds in to draw the Rush within a goal, 6-5. A short time later, the Seals returned the favor, capitalizing on an illegal substitution penalty against Saskatchewan and Berg found Leclaire to put the Seals back up by two, 7-5. Saskatchewan scored again midway through the third and then after Currier was called for goaltender interference, the Rush scored their second power play goal of the quarter to tie the game, 7-7. A double-minor penalty against Messenger gave the Seals a four-minute power play late in the third but it was the Rush who got the best of it, scoring a late shorthanded goal to take their first lead of the night, 8-7.

The Seals still weren't able to take advantage of the double-minor against Messenger to open the fourth and Saskatchewan made them pay, scoring a goal 1:58 in to stretch their lead to two at 9-7. The Seals went nearly a full quarter in between goals, but finally got back on the scoreboard with 11:45 remaining when Kavanagh found Robinson for his third of the night to draw the Seals drew back to within one, 9-8. Unfortunately though 1:21 later, Church would score his third of the night and the Rush would go back up by two, 10-8.

The game could've gotten away from the Seals midway through the fourth when they were called for a pair of minor penalties, but the Rush were unable to take advantage of the two-man advantage and the game remained 10-8. Unfortunately, though, the Seals' Matt Wright was called for an illegal cross-checking penalty with 5:33 remaining and Church's fourth of the night gave the Rush an 11-8 lead with just 4:05 remaining. It was Saskatchewan's sixth power play goal of the night. Showing no quit, Robinson slammed home his fourth of the night for the Seals with 1:28 left off a pass from Berg to get the Seals back within two at 11-9 but that was as close as the Seals would get as Saskatchewan would add a late empty netter to close out the win.

Notable: Baptiste had 17 faceoff wins to raise his career total to 1,785 and in the process, he moved past Peter Jacobs (1,774) for sixth all-time in NLL annals. Currier had 16 loose ball recoveries, raising his career total to 1,448 and in the process, he moved past Ian Hawksbee (1,445) for 15 th all-time.

Game 9 at Oshawa: The Seals scored two power play goals in the opening 4:46 and never looked back, rolling to a 13-7 win over the Oshawa FireWolves at the Tribute Communities Centre in Canada.

Ben McIntosh led the way for the Seals, who improved to a perfect 4-0 on the road this season. Big No. 90 for the visitors scored a game-high five goals in powering the Seals to the win. Wes Berg had a night as well for the Seals, tallying a game-high nine points on two goals, including a rare "Around the World" wraparound goal, and a season-best seven assists.

Dylan Watson and Tre Leclaire scored the opening goals of the contest, both on the power play, while Zach Currier and McIntosh both scored a pair as the Seals staked out to a 6-1 lead after one quarter.

Berg scored 34 seconds into the second and Watson added a pair to earn a hat trick as the Seals outscored the FireWolves 3-0 in the quarter to take a 9-1 lead into the locker room at intermission.

Oshawa tried to make a game of it in the third, outscoring the Seals 3-0 during the first 7:11, but McIntosh scored his third of the night with 2:28 left in the quarter to halt the Oshawa run and give the Seals a 10-4 lead going into the fourth.

Both teams scored three goals in the fourth quarter, the Seals off the sticks of Berg and McIntosh, who scored his fourth and fifth of the night to close out the victory.

Notable: Baptiste continued his dominance for the Seals in the faceoff circle, winning 18-of-24 on the night and in the process, he surpassed 1,800 career faceoff wins, becoming only the 6 th player in NLL history to do so. Origlieri stopped 40-of-47 shots (.851) in goal. Currier had three points on the night on two goals and one assists to raise his career point total to 200. Connor Robinson had three points on three assists to raise his career total past 300 to 302.

Game 10 vs. Halifax: The Seals overcame an early 3-0 deficit and went on a 5-0 run late in the third en route to a 9-8 win over Halifax before more than 5,200 screaming fans celebrating Margaritaville Night at Pechanga Arena.

The Seals trailed for nearly three full quarters until Tre Leclaire scored his third of the night to give the Seals their first lead on the way to the win.

Halifax came out firing early in the contest and jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Cody Jamieson scored twice and Randy Staats once for the visitors. It took until 2:54 remained in the first quarter, but the Seals finally got their first goal of the night on a power play when Corey Small, who had a season-high four assists, fired a crossing pass to Wes Berg who scored from just outside the Thunderbirds crease.

Both teams scored twice in the second quarter. Up 3-1 to start the quarter, Halifax scored an early goal before Leclaire scored for the Seals on a long shot from inside the restraining line during a 4-on-4 with exactly 10:00 remaining. And then coincidentally, 2:54 later and on another 4v4, Berg scored while diving through the crease to get the Seals within a goal at 4-3. On the ensuing faceoff, the Seals' Trevor Baptiste was called for a holding penalty on a breakaway attempt and Halifax was awarded a penalty shot that Staats converted and Halifax went back on top 5-3, which is where the teams went to the locker room at halftime.

Goals remained elusive for both sides to open the third quarter and then each team scored 11 seconds apart midway through. Jason Knox scored for Halifax and Berg registered a hat trick with his third of the night on a running shot from just inside the restraining line, the latter of which ignited a five-goal Seals run to close out the quarter. Less than a minute after Berg's goal, Leclaire blasted one from inside the restraining line to get the Seals within a goal at 6-5 and then 1:20 after it, Connor Robinson delivered a backhanded pass to Dylan Watson who scored on a power play to tie the game at 6-6. Fast forward to the 3:02 mark and Leclaire scored his third of the night to match Berg's hat trick and give the Seals their first lead of the night at 7-6, and then with 1:08 remaining, Watson returned the favor, delivering a backhanded pass of his own to Robinson, who scored as the Seals took a two-goal lead (8-6) going to the fourth.

Halifax scored the first two goals of the fourth quarter to come back and tie the game at 8-8, but with 8:37 left in the game, Graydon Bradley broke out from the defensive end and flipped an underhand to pass Watson who scored his second of the night and the eventual game-winner to put the Seals back on top, 9-8.

San Diego Seals 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

6-4 Overall; 2-4 Home; 4-0 Road

Date Opponent Arena Theme Broadcast Info Faceoff

Saturday, Nov. 29 at Ottawa Black Bears Canadian Tire Centre W, 16-13

Sunday, Dec. 14 ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS Pechanga Arena Opening Night L, 7-15

Saturday, Jan. 3 CALGARY ROUGHNECKS Pechanga Arena Country Night L, 11-15

Friday, Jan. 9 TORONTO ROCK Pechanga Arena Retro Night L, 7-12

Friday, Jan. 16 at Vancouver Warriors Rogers Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ W, 11-9

Friday, Jan. 23 at Philadelphia Wings Xfinity Mobile Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ W, 9-7

Friday, Jan. 30 PHILADELPHIA WINGS Pechanga Arena Heroes Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ W, 13-7

Saturday, Feb. 7 SASKATCHEWAN RUSH Pechanga Arena Rock the Box Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ L, 9-12

Saturday, Feb. 14 at Oshawa FireWolves Tribute Communities Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ W, 13-7

Saturday, Feb. 21 HALIFAX THUNDERBIRDS Pechanga Arena Margaritaville Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ W, 9-8

Friday, Feb. 27 at Colorado Mammoth Ball Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 VANCOUVER WARRIORS Pechanga Arena Celebrate San Diego Night Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at Saskatchewan Rush SaskTel Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 BUFFALO BANDITS Pechanga Arena Seals Mania Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at Toronto Rock Paramount Foods Centre Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 at Georgia Swarm Gas South Arena Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 12:00 p.m.

Friday, April 17 LAS VEGAS DESERT DOGS Pechanga Arena Fan Appreciation Night ESPNU 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs Lee's Family Forum Spectrum 4& ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

All Times Pacific.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.