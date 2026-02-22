Seals Rally for 9-8 Win over Halifax at Pechanga Arena

The Seals overcame an early 3-0 deficit and went on a 5-0 run late in the third en route to a 9-8 win over Halifax before more than 5,200 screaming fans on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena.

The Seals trailed for nearly three full quarters until Tre Leclaire scored his third of the night to give the Seals their first lead of the night on the way to the win.

Halifax came out firing early in the contest, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead. Cody Jamieson scored twice and Randy Staats once. It took until 2:54 remained in the quarter, but the Seals finally got their first goal of the night on a power play when Corey Small fired a crossing pass to Wes Berg who scored from just outside the Thunderbirds crease.

Both teams scored twice in the second quarter. Up 3-1 to start the quarter, Halifax scored an early goal before Leclaire answered for the Seals on a long shot from inside the restraining line during a 4-on-4 with exactly 10:00 remaining. And then coincidentally 2:54 later and on another 4v4, Berg scored while diving thru the crease to get the Seals within a goal at 4-3. On the ensuing faceoff, San Diego's Trevor Baptiste was called for a holding penalty on a breakaway attempt and Halifax was awarded a penalty shot that Staats converted for the visitors and Halifax went back up 5-3, which is where the teams went to the locker room at halftime.

Goals remained elusive for both sides to open the third quarter and then each team scored 11 seconds apart midway through. Jason Knox scored for Halifax and Berg registered a hat trick with his third of the night on a running shot from just inside the restraining line, the latter of which ignited a five-goal Seals run to close out the quarter. Less than a minute after Berg's goal, Leclaire blasted one from inside the restraining line to get the Seals within a goal at 6-5 and then 1:20 later, Connor Robinson delivered a backhanded pass to Dylan Watson on a power play to tie the game at 6-6. Fast forward to the 3:02 mark and Leclaire scored his third of the night to match Berg's hat trick and give the Seals their first lead of the night, 7-6, and then with 1:08 remaining, Watson returned the favor, delivering a backhanded pass of his own to Robinson, who scored as the Seals took a two-goal lead (8-6) going to the fourth.

Halifax scored the first two goals of the fourth quarter to come back and tie the game at 8-8, but with 8:37 left in the game, Graydon Bradley broke out from the defensive end and flipped an underhand to pass Watson who scored his second of the night and the eventual game-winner to put the Seals back on top, 9-8.

With the win, the Seals improve to 6-4 on the season while Halifax falls to 3-7. The Seals are on the road this Friday at Colorado and then return to Pechanga Arena next Sunday to host Vancouver.







