Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Rock

Published on March 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first and only meeting between Vancouver and Toronto this season.

- The Warriors have a 6-19 all-time record against the Rock, including a 3-8 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Keegan Bal is second in the NLL in scoring with 82 points (28-54-82).

- Christian Del Bianco is second in the NLL with a .819 save percentage this season.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Bal is coming off a 13-point weekend (6-7-13) in two wins against Las Vegas and San Diego. In five home games so far this season, the Coquitlam, BC native has registered 36 points (12-24-36).

PLAYER TO WATCH - TORONTO

CJ Kirst

- The first overall pick in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, Kirst has had a hot start to his rookie season, placing second on the Rock in points (43) and first in goals (22).

WARRIORS VS ROCK

Vancouver Toronto

11.3 GF/Game 10.9

9.2 GA/Game 11.0

44.8 Shots/Game 52.9

13.4 PIM/Game 12.0

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN

- NLL+

- ESPN+







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.