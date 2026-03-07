Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Rock
Published on March 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the first and only meeting between Vancouver and Toronto this season.
- The Warriors have a 6-19 all-time record against the Rock, including a 3-8 record at home.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Keegan Bal is second in the NLL in scoring with 82 points (28-54-82).
- Christian Del Bianco is second in the NLL with a .819 save percentage this season.
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Keegan Bal
- Bal is coming off a 13-point weekend (6-7-13) in two wins against Las Vegas and San Diego. In five home games so far this season, the Coquitlam, BC native has registered 36 points (12-24-36).
PLAYER TO WATCH - TORONTO
CJ Kirst
- The first overall pick in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, Kirst has had a hot start to his rookie season, placing second on the Rock in points (43) and first in goals (22).
WARRIORS VS ROCK
Vancouver Toronto
11.3 GF/Game 10.9
9.2 GA/Game 11.0
44.8 Shots/Game 52.9
13.4 PIM/Game 12.0
WHERE TO WATCH
- TSN
- NLL+
- ESPN+
