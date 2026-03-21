Warriors Clinch Playoff Berth, Top Black Bears 10-8

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Warriors took an early lead, and while the Ottawa Black Bears were at their heels throughout the contest, Vancouver pulled out the 10-8 win in front of the home crowd on St. Paddy's Night, securing a playoff berth for the second year in a row.

Keegan Bal led the way for Vancouver with eight points (3G, 5A). Adam Charalambides tallied four points with a hat trick and an assist, Curtis Dickson had two goals, and Jesse King chipped in three assists. Vancouver got singles from Marcus Klarich and Jeff Cornwall.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco stopped 41 of 49 shots he faced.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 11-4 on the season. They have a bye week next week and head to KeyBank Centre Saturday, April 4th, before returning to Rogers Arena for Rodeo Night, Friday, April 10th, to face the Halifax Thunderbirds at 6:00 p.m. PT.

For season tickets, group tickets, premium options, and all ticketing options, please go to tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.