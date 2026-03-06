Quiet Confidence, Loud Production: the Evolution of Tye Kurtz

OSHAWA, ON - Beyond the physicality and the atmosphere, fans are driven to sporting events by the flash: the scoring, the highlight-reel moves, and the dekes that bring them back for more. In their inaugural season in Oshawa, the FireWolves haven't found the success they hoped for on the scoreboard, but fans across the Durham Region are still filling the seats to watch budding stars like Tye Kurtz.

Now in his third National Lacrosse League season, Kurtz continues to dominate as an elite goal scorer in the league. As the only FireWolves player to register a point in every game this year, his production is undeniable with 54 points on 27 goals and 27 assists so far this season. Yet, the high-scoring forward is the first to deflect the spotlight.

"The credit really does go to everyone else on the floor," Kurtz said, praising his teammates. "We have so much talent on that front end-a bunch of young guys all around the same age. I think that's the biggest part. We're so close off the floor that when we're on it, the trust level is incredibly high."

Kurtz, 27, hails from Puslinch, Ontario-a small hamlet outside of Guelph. He grew up playing for Kitchener and spent his junior career there, joining a legacy of notable names produced by the Kitchener Jr. A program. While names like Henry Krebs, Joey and Jimmy McCrea, and Ray Hallman defined the 1950s and 60s, modern fans now look to stars like Dhane Smith and Kurtz himself.

Growing up in Western Ontario, Kurtz honed the fundamentals: the outside "bombs" and a high lacrosse IQ. However, his scoring ability reached a new level after being drafted by the FireWolves in 2022 and developing under offensive coordinator Clem D'Orazio.

"He's unbelievable, not just as a coach, but as a person," Kurtz said of D'Orazio. "He's a role model for a young offence. He says the right things at the right time, every single time. His best attribute is how he balances set plays with movement patterns and principles that let us play within the offence."

The admiration is mutual. Coaching staff members are quick to highlight Kurtz's evolution into a cornerstone of the franchise.

"He may have started slow, but he's now showing his elite offensive abilities," said head coach and general manager Glenn Clark. "Not only does he play at a high level, but he has a high work rate; he's willing to go to the dirty areas of the floor."

Reaching the professional ranks is an achievement regardless of tenure, but Kurtz is savoring every moment of his third season. A recent highlight came last week, when he shared the floor with his brother, Reed Kurtz, of the Ottawa Black Bears.

"It's definitely a game on the calendar that I circle every year," Kurtz chuckled. "It's both fun and intense. We lived together in college for three years, and we would watch film together. I'll ask him to break down what the defence is looking at, and I'll do the same for the offence. Bouncing ideas off a defensive-minded player like him helps us both evolve."

That evolution has been steady since Kurtz's rookie season, which saw the FireWolves reach the NLL Finals. But for Tye, the move to Oshawa has provided a different kind of growth. The franchise's relocation to the Durham Region has allowed him to settle into a comfortable routine and play in front of a hometown crowd filled with family and friends.

#2 in maroon and gold has quickly become a fan favourite and his lunch pail mentality will continue to give FireWolves fans something to cheer about this season.

With two games in two weeks against the same opponent, the Oshawa FireWolves are eager to return to the win column, and their next opportunity will be on Sunday, March 8, at 3:00 PM in Philadelphia. The game can be watched on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

After a trip to the City of Brotherly Love, Oshawa returns to The Den for a birthday party like no other, Alphie's Birthday Bash on Friday, March 13 at 7 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre. Get your tickets now.

