Fury Dance Team Inspired the Next Generation at First Dance Clinic

Published on March 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves Fury Dance Team

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves Fury Dance Team(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - The Fury Dance Team continue to be the heartbeat of Oshawa FireWolves gamedays from welcoming the community to getting the fans going.

With the move to Oshawa the Fury got a whole new look, with 9 new faces led by former Toronto Rock dancer and owner of Chrome Dance Centre, Laurie Jamieson, who continues to shape gameday experiences, including the recent Junior Fury Dance Clinic.

The Clinic brought together 80 dancers from 4 dance studios across the Durham Region for a gameday experience like no other. Dancers from Jennifer's Arts in Motion, Chrome Dance Centre, High Pointes Dance Academy, and Hype Dance Studio came together to put the performance together on the field alongside the Fury Dance Team, and learn what it's like being a professional dancer.

"It's so nice to have experiences like this where all the dancers come from different styles, different studios, they all learn the same choreography and they work together as a big team on the floor," said Fury Head Coach Laurie Jamieson.

During the FireWolves game the Junior Fury got to perform at halftime alongside the Fury Dance Team in front of a sold out Den, creating a moment these dancers will never forget.

"The experience of having the dancers run out through the entrance onto the floor with the screaming fans, there's just nothing like it," Jamieson said, adding "The adrenaline rush, the excitement, and as they got into formation, you could see the joy in their faces. Having some of the Fury dancers along by their side also boosted their confidence and made them feel like they could obtain this goal in the future."

Making the experience even more meaningful was the connection between the studios and the Fury Dance Team, with several dancers having trained at and now teaching within these local programs.

"It's very important to keep dance in our area and have these dancers enjoying it, pushing for it and chasing their dreams"

As the FireWolves continue to build their presence in Oshawa, the Fury continue to strengthen community ties, and inspire the next generation of dancers in the Region.

The FireWolves head to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Wings on Sunday, March 8, at 1:00 PM. Catch the action on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

Oshawa returns home on Friday, March 13, at 7:00 PM, for a special celebration in honor of Alphie's Birthday. Fans are encouraged to bring their party gear; tickets are available.

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.