FireWolves Travel to the Nation's Capital to Face Black Bears

Published on February 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Oshawa FireWolves)

OTTAWA, ON - Game two between the Oshawa FireWolves and the Ottawa Black Bears this season is set as the Battle of Central vs Eastern Ontario will commence this Saturday Night from the Canadian Tire Centre at 7:00 PM on TSN+, ESPN+ and NLL+.

Black Bears Revenge

The FireWolves are looking for a win against Ottawa after they dropped a tight contest when they were in Oshawa back at the beginning of January. This will be the second meeting between these two and will be the second time that Tye Kurtz will play against his brother Reed (a defenceman for the Black Bears), and hopes to tie the season series up at one.

Return of Clark

For Taggart Clark, he will be making his return to the Nation's Capital after spending last season with them. In 18 games, Clark scored 15 goals and 35 points while playing on the powerplay and being a part of their inaugural season for the Black Bears. With the return to Ottawa, Clark is looking for a win for his new team and is closing in on 100 career points.

Dangerous Black Bears

The last time the Black Bears made the trip to The Den, they escaped with a two-goal victory. Ottawa managed to claw its way back and stifle Oshawa, which has helped the Black Bears stay above the .500 mark in the standings. The Black Bears are a team that likes to play the two-man game on offence and will pressure team on defence to shoot from the outside, which has helped secure victories. Jeff Teat and Rob Hellyer lead the way with a combined 142 points, while Callum Jones is having a great season on defence.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Dyson Williams has five goals and eight career points against Ottawa including four goals the last time he played them. He is closing in on 100 career points and could reach that mark this weekend.

Another player closing in on 100 career points is NLL veteran Kyle Rubisch. Rubisch is a three-time NLL champion, and after surpassing 1,800 career loose balls in their last game in Oshawa, he is looking to tally his 100th point in Ottawa.

Opposing Players To Watch

Jeff Teat will be all over the floor on offence, throwing highlight reel passes and goals. He is one of the best playmakers on the floor with his scoring ability.

Callum Jones is having a Defensive Player of the Year caliber season. He's been an anchor on the back end by causing turnovers, corralling loose balls, and running the ball in transition.

Tune in tonight at 7:00 PM ET as the FireWolves face off against the Ottawa Black Bears on TSN+, ESPN,+ and NLL+.

Oshawa will be back in The Den on Friday, March 13, for Alphie's Birthday against the Philadelphia Wings at 7:00 PM. Fans can be a part of the birthday celebration by purchasing their tickets.

