Wings Postgame: Wings (9) vs. Swarm (5) Final

Published on February 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







TEAM NOTES

The Philadelphia Wings split their home-and-home series with Georgia, earning a 9-5 win over the Swarm.

Forward Dalton Young recorded his first career hat trick, scoring three goals in the first half.

Goaltender Nick Damude stopped 48 shots, posting a season-high 90.6% save percentage and holding Georgia scoreless in the second half.

The Wings return home on March 8 to face the Oshawa FireWolves at at 3:00 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Gas South Arena

PHILADELPHIA

WINGS 3-9 9 FINAL 5 GEORGIA SWARM 8-4

1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS

PHI 2 4 2 1 - 9 PHI: Damude (48/53)

GA 1 4 0 0 - 5 GA: Dobson (39/47)

GOALSCORERS

PHI: Young (3), Riorden (2), Fannell (2), LeClair (1), Kromer (1)

GA: Byrne (3), Thompson (1), Connell (1)







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.