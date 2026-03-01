Wings Postgame: Wings (9) vs. Swarm (5) Final
Published on February 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
TEAM NOTES
The Philadelphia Wings split their home-and-home series with Georgia, earning a 9-5 win over the Swarm.
Forward Dalton Young recorded his first career hat trick, scoring three goals in the first half.
Goaltender Nick Damude stopped 48 shots, posting a season-high 90.6% save percentage and holding Georgia scoreless in the second half.
The Wings return home on March 8 to face the Oshawa FireWolves at at 3:00 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Gas South Arena
PHILADELPHIA
WINGS 3-9 9 FINAL 5 GEORGIA SWARM 8-4
1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS
PHI 2 4 2 1 - 9 PHI: Damude (48/53)
GA 1 4 0 0 - 5 GA: Dobson (39/47)
GOALSCORERS
PHI: Young (3), Riorden (2), Fannell (2), LeClair (1), Kromer (1)
GA: Byrne (3), Thompson (1), Connell (1)
