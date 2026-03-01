FireWolves Fall to Black Bears in Overtime

Published on February 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa Firewolves forwards Dyson Williams (left) and Taggart Clark

OTTAWA, ON - Despite a dominant eight-goal run and balanced effort from the offence, the Oshawa FireWolves (2-10) fell 14-13 to the Ottawa Black Bears (6-6) in a Saturday night heartbreaker.

Oshawa opened the game with high-intensity transition play. Will Johansen ignited the FireWolves' offense with an early goal, but Ottawa's Kevin Brownell quickly countered to knot the score at 1-1.

The second quarter showcased Oshawa's momentum. Defensive pressure led to consistent transition opportunities, with Jackson Nishimura capitalizing to reclaim a 2-1 lead. Though Ottawa answered with three consecutive goals to surge ahead, the FireWolves' defense locked down, holding the Black Bears scoreless for over 17 minutes of play. During that pivotal stretch, Oshawa's offense caught fire, rattling off eight unanswered goals to build a commanding six-goal cushion. Dyson Williams led the charge, supported by a hat trick from Tye Kurtz and two goals from Alex Simmons, effectively quieting the Ottawa home crowd.

However, Ottawa proved why they are widely considered the NLL's premier fourth-quarter team. Entering the final frame down 10-5, the Black Bears staged a dramatic comeback, netting eight goals in the quarter alone. A relentless four-goal run in the final two minutes forced a tie and pushed the contest into overtime.

In the extra frame, Ottawa forward Reilly O'Connor found a lane in front of the net, slipping a bounce shot past FireWolves goaltender Doug Jamieson to give the Black Bears the win.

The FireWolves now look to rebound as they head to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia Wings on Sunday, March 8, at 1:00 PM.

Catch the action on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

Oshawa returns home on Friday, March 13, at 7:00 PM, for a special celebration in honor of Alphie's Birthday. Fans are encouraged to bring their party gear; tickets are available.

