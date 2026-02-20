Welcome to the Neighbourhood: Why the FireWolves Are the Hottest Ticket in Town

February 20, 2026

OSHAWA, ON - Fanbases and community: they are the heartbeat of every sports franchise. When a team builds a loyal, interactive connection with its surrounding area, it transforms a mere market into a home. Since announcing their relocation to Oshawa last August, the Oshawa FireWolves have generated significant momentum in the Durham Region community. Eager fans didn't just ask about tickets and merchandise; they demanded to know when they could witness the action live, sparking a surge of interest across the region.

As the National Lacrosse League (NLL) season passes the halfway mark, the FireWolves have seen a significant uptick in attendance. More "non-lacrosse" fans are heading to the Tribute Communities Centre (TCC) to experience professional sports in their own backyard. This shouldn't come as a surprise; Oshawa has been a dedicated sports town for decades. This is the city that cheered on icons like Bobby Orr, Eric Lindros, and John Tavares when they suited up for the historic Oshawa Generals.

Now that the TCC hosts both the Generals' ice and the FireWolves' turf, the crossover is seamless. Generals fans are returning to a familiar venue to discover a new passion, falling in love with the play of stars like Alex Simmons and Doug Jamieson, alongside local Durham Region products like Emerson Clark, Dawson Theede, Zach Young, and Dyson Williams.

"I first heard about the FireWolves coming to Oshawa in the summer," says Jen, a season ticket holder. "As a longtime fan of the Brooklin Lacrosse Club and the Merchants, having an NLL team in my backyard is fantastic."

Geographically, the FireWolves have found the 'sweet spot'. They are situated far enough from the Toronto Rock to establish a unique identity without encroaching on their 401 rivals. Minor lacrosse associations across the Durham Region-from Pickering and Whitby to Clarington and Uxbridge-and neighboring areas like Peterborough, Kawartha, and Quinte, are proudly donning FireWolves colors. This support extends beyond the bleachers; youth players are flocking to FireWolves lacrosse camps, lining up for post-game autographs, and buying their favorite players' jerseys.

In return, the players are immersing themselves in the community. Through school visits, hospital visits, the "Where's the Wolf" social media contests, and active engagement with Indigenous communities, the FireWolves are becoming a fixture of local life.

Head Coach and General Manager Glenn Clark has been thrilled by the turnout, regardless of the scoreline.

"The fans in Oshawa and the surrounding areas have been amazing," Clark noted following the team's inaugural win over Toronto in November. "Oshawa has had a loyal fanbase for years with the Generals. We hope to earn that same level of devotion the longer we're here."

Clark, a Stouffville native, understands the local culture intimately. He played for the Brooklin Lacrosse Club in the '90s and early 2000s, famously capturing a Mann Cup in 2000.

It isn't just the fans who are excited; city leadership sees the bigger picture. Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter emphasized that bringing professional sports to the city provides an accessible, high-level experience for families.

"A lot of people can't afford to travel to Toronto to see some of the major sporting teams," said Mayor Carter. "Imagine 6,000 people inside the TCC watching the FireWolves right here in the great City of Oshawa, and it being only 10 minutes from home. This is also an opportunity for families to go out on a night and see high-level athletes play close to home."

Three months into their inaugural season, the FireWolves are thriving in their new home thanks to the amazing support from the dedicated Oshawa fans.

The FireWolves will be off this week for their second bye week of the 2025-26 NLL season before making a trip to the Nation's Capital to face off against the Ottawa Black Bears on Saturday, February 28 at 7:00 PM on TSN+, ESPN,+ and NLL+.

After two weeks on the road, Oshawa will be back in The Den on Friday, March 13, for Alphie's Birthday against the Philadelphia Wings at 7:00 PM. Fans can be a part of the birthday celebration by purchasing their tickets.







