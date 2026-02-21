Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Bandits
Published on February 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between Vancouver and Buffalo this season.
- The Warriors have a 9-18 all-time record against the Bandits, including a 4-10 record at home.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Keegan Bal is fourth in the NLL in scoring with 63 points (20-43-63).
- Christian Del Bianco is third in the NLL with a .816 save percentage this season.
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Adam Charalambides
- Charlalambides is coming off his second-best game of the season last week, when he posted six points (3-3-6) against the Rush. In four career games against the Bandits, the Georgetown, ON native averages six points per game (6-18-24 in those four games), including a seven-point performance (3-4-7) in Game 2 of the two team's playoff series last spring.
PLAYER TO WATCH - BUFFALO
Dhane Smith
- The Kitchener, ON native is currently tied for fifth in NLL scoring with 62 points (21-41-62) in nine games this season. Smith is coming off of a seven-point performance (1-6-7) last week against Halifax, and has 29 points (8-21-29) in five career games against the Warriors.
WARRIORS VS BANDITS
Vancouver Buffalo
11.3 GF/Game 11.1
9.3 GA/Game 11.7
45.4 Shots/Game 53.4
15.0 PIM/Game 11.9
WHERE TO WATCH
- TSN+
- NLL+
- ESPN+
