Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Bandits

Published on February 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between Vancouver and Buffalo this season.

- The Warriors have a 9-18 all-time record against the Bandits, including a 4-10 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Keegan Bal is fourth in the NLL in scoring with 63 points (20-43-63).

- Christian Del Bianco is third in the NLL with a .816 save percentage this season.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Adam Charalambides

- Charlalambides is coming off his second-best game of the season last week, when he posted six points (3-3-6) against the Rush. In four career games against the Bandits, the Georgetown, ON native averages six points per game (6-18-24 in those four games), including a seven-point performance (3-4-7) in Game 2 of the two team's playoff series last spring.

PLAYER TO WATCH - BUFFALO

Dhane Smith

- The Kitchener, ON native is currently tied for fifth in NLL scoring with 62 points (21-41-62) in nine games this season. Smith is coming off of a seven-point performance (1-6-7) last week against Halifax, and has 29 points (8-21-29) in five career games against the Warriors.

WARRIORS VS BANDITS

Vancouver Buffalo

11.3 GF/Game 11.1

9.3 GA/Game 11.7

45.4 Shots/Game 53.4

15.0 PIM/Game 11.9

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN+

- NLL+

- ESPN+







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.