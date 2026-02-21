Bandits Fall to Vancouver, 11-9, as Offense Stalls in Second Half

Published on February 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







Kyle Buchanan netted a hat trick in the loss.

Curtis Dickson scored four goals and Keegan Bal had a game-high six points as the Vancouver Warriors beat the Buffalo Bandits 11-9 at Rogers Arena on Friday.

Jesse King added a hat trick of his own as Vancouver received standout goaltending from Christian Del Bianco, who allowed just two Bandits goals in the second half.

The Bandits (4-6) lost despite stringing together a scoring run of six consecutive goals in the second quarter to take a 7-5 lead.

The Bandits were held scoreless during the entire third quarter and had a scoring drought of 25:59 from the 4:36 mark of the second quarter to the 8:37 point of the fourth quarter. They trailed 10-7 entering the final quarter and cut it to 10-9 with two goals from Kyle Buchanan but an illegal body check penalty from Tehoka Nanticoke with 2:21 to play hindered the comeback effort.

Josh Byrne paced the Bandits with a team-high five points on two goals and two assists while Buchanan added a hat trick. Dhane Smith was held to four points which matches his fewest in a game this season.

Ryan Benesch opened the scoring for the Bandits 2:41 into the game but was answered by Jesse King's first of two tallies in the first quarter. Owen Grant and Dickson scored 26 seconds apart, and King added a third Vancouver goal in 2:25 to make it a 4-1 Warriors lead at the end of the opening stanza.

After five straight from the Warriors, it was an avalanche of goals for the Bandits who scored six unanswered in 4:14 during the second quarter after being held scoreless for 18:29 following Benesch's tally.

Nick Weiss made a power move around a defender in transition and ended a six-game goalless drought to ignite the run. Byrne buried back-to-back goals 33 seconds apart and Buchanan picked up a loose ball rebound to tie the game at 5-5. Nanticoke scored a highlight-reel, one-handed goal as he was tied up one-on-one with a defender and muscled one past Del Bianco who was briefly pulled

Smith scored the Bandits' third rebound goal in their run as Buffalo reversed a 5-1 deficit into a 7-5 lead. Dickson ended a Vancouver scoring drought of 11:16 with his second goal of the half with 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter to cut the Bandits lead to 7-6 at halftime.

Friday's game of runs continued in the third quarter as the Warriors rattled off four straight goals with two from Bal, one from Dickson and King who made it 10-7 Warriors. During this span, the Bandits killed off an extended 5-on-3 for 1:21 following penalties to Smith and Weiss.

Buchanan ended the Bandits' scoreless drought of nearly 26 minutes with a power-play goal 6:23 into the fourth quarter. Buchanan scored his second straight goal with a creative dunk shot around Del Bianco to cut Vancouver's lead to 10-9.

The Warriors went the first 14:47 of the fourth quarter without a goal but Dickson's fourth of the game gave Vancouver a 11-9 win.

Dylan Robinson was placed on injured reserve prior to the game Friday and Taylor Dooley - who last played on Feb. 7 against Philadelphia - returned to the lineup. Defenseman Zack Belter - who was scratched last game against Halifax - also returned to the floor for Buffalo.

Up next

The Bandits return home for a rematch of the 2025 NLL Finals when they clash with the first-place Saskatchewan Rush on Feb. 27 at KeyBank Center.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.