Warriors Top Bandits, 11-9, on Rock & Roll Night

Vancouver Warriors' Jesse King and Ryan Sheridan on game night

VANCOUVER, BC - It was a back-and-forth game, and the Vancouver Warriors prevailed 11-9 over the Buffalo Bandits on Rock & Roll Night at Rogers Arena.

Curtis Dickson potted four goals and chipped in two assists, and Keegan Bal also recorded six points (2G, 4A). Jesse King scored a hat trick, Adam Charalambides had three points (1G, 2A), and Marcus Klarich had one goal and one assist.

Defenceman Reid Bowering reached 700 career loose balls, collecting nine loose balls and two assists on the night.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco stopped 38 of 47 shots he faced.

With the win the Warriors move to 7-3 on the season. The Warriors have two road games next week with a tilt against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Friday, February 27th and a match up against the San Diego Seals on Sunday, March 1st.

Vancouver is back at Rogers Arena to take on the Buffalo Bandits next Friday, March 6th at 7:00pm PT for Women in Sports Night.

