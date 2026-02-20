Swarm Celebrates Native Heritage Night at Gas South Arena on Saturday, February 28th

DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm are heating up at the perfect time.

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Swarm have quickly become one of the hottest teams in the National Lacrosse League. After earning a well-timed bye week this weekend, Georgia will return next weekend in a back-to-back series against the Philadelphia Wings. The Swarm travels to face the Wings on Friday, February 27, before returning to Gas South Arena for a 7:30 PM ET matchup on Saturday, February 28.

Saturday night will also mark one of the organization's most meaningful theme nights of the season - Native Heritage Night: Honoring the Creator's Game presented by EBCI & Harrah's Cherokee Casino & Resort.

The February 28 game is an evening dedicated to recognizing and honoring the Indigenous communities that gifted lacrosse to the world.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a series of educational and cultural experiences, including:

A player-led Q&A featuring Swarm athletes sharing their personal heritage and stories (RSVP https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RFJZ7LZ)

Cherokee Native speakers discussing culture and history, with opportunities for fan engagement

A live demonstration from a traditional stick maker explaining how wooden lacrosse sticks are crafted

This year's celebration will also feature a powerful on-floor tribute. Swarm players will wear custom black jerseys designed by Lyle Thompson, featuring a map of Haudenosaunee territory and a wampum band detail. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned through Dash Auction, with retail versions and additional Native Heritage merchandise available for purchase in the arena. Season Ticket Members will also receive a special edition of the Lyle Thompson Native Heritage Bobblehead. This is an exclusive giveaway to members. Memberships start at only $60.

Fans attending the game will receive fan clappers upon entry. The evening will also include vendors, in-game recognition, and a special halftime performance.

Event Schedule - February 28 at Gas South Arena

5:00 PM - Doors Open

5:30 PM - Swarm Players Q&A: Athletes share their personal heritage

5:45 PM - Warrior Dancers, storytellers, and a special appearance by Ms. Cherokee

6:00 PM - Native Heritage Craft Fair opens (Main Concourse)

Pregame - Warrior Dancers

Halftime - Special performance by Stickball Teams, Storyteller, & Danceflix







