Swarm Outlast Desert Dogs to Extend Win Streak to Four Games

Published on February 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm (6-3) defeated the Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-4) 12-9 in their return to Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena on Saturday night after a three-game road trip to collect their fourth consecutive victory.

Shayne Jackson (2G-5A) and Lyle Thompson (2G-5A) both recorded seven points in the win and were aided by Toron Eccleston (2G-0A) and Bryan Cole (2G-0A), who each added a pair of goals to push Georgia past Las Vegas.

Heading to the action, it was all Georgia to start this one as the Swarm generated several scoring chances in the early stages of the game, but neither team got on the board until five minutes in when Shayne Jackson got things going for Georgia. Jackson picked up a rebound off a shot by Kaleb Benedict and had a wide-open net to bury the first goal of the game and give the Swarm an early lead.

That proved only to be the beginning of what was to come in the quarter, as Bryan Cole scored on the power play two minutes later and Lyle Thompson followed a minute after to bring the lead to 3-0 with under seven left in the frame.

The Desert Dogs would score 50 seconds after the Swarm netted their third goal and caused both teams to slow down a bit offensively as the quarter went on. But Georgia did break the goal drought with three minutes to go in the quarter, thanks to Adam Wiedemann intercepting a pass at his own restraining line and finishing off the breakaway with a snipe past Las Vegas goaltender Landon Kells.

The Swarm weren't done there, though. Georgia added to their 4-1 lead by opening the scoring in the second, just 55 seconds in, courtesy of Kaleb Benedict finishing off a silky smooth back-door pass to beat Kells. Las Vegas battled back with a string of three goals in four minutes to cut the lead to 5-4 with nine minutes to go in the half.

However, the Swarm weathered the storm and swung momentum back in their favour as Toron Eccleston finished a highlight-worthy dive play that found its way past Kells at the far corner and added another goal to his name a minute later to give Georgia a 7-4 lead into the half.

Las Vegas came storming back with a goal in the opening minute of the third quarter and almost added another not long after to cut the lead to one, but the goal was called back due to a crease violation. The called-back goal ignited a fire for the Swarm, as they went on a two-goal run that started with Mike Triolo.

Georgia's newest signing came storming down the left lane and beat Kells shortside top corner to record his first goal as a member of the Swarm and his 100th career point. Bryan Cole joined in a minute later, driving down the right lane and dodging a defender before squeaking one by Kells' right leg to extend the Swarm lead to 9-5.

The Desert Dogs responded four minutes later with a pair of goals of their own; however, Shayne Jackson came to the rescue and stopped the run with his 20th goal of the season off an outside shot near the restraining line that found its way through the five-hole to put Georgia up 10-7 heading to the fourth.

The Swarm's lead proved to be too much for the Desert Dogs to overcome, as Georgia's defense stood tall in the final stages and prevented Las Vegas from getting back into the game. The Desert Dogs did score twice in the quarter, but Lyle Thompson answered back and put the game out of reach for Las Vegas, and sealed the win for Georgia.

Brett Dobson stood tall once again tonight, stopping 26 saves and keeping the Swarm in the game when they needed him the most. Across the floor, Landon Kells made 30 saves for the Desert Dogs.

Georgia went a perfect 2-for-2 on the man advantage while Las Vegas went 1-for-3.

Mike Triolo: Georgia's newest signing scored his first (1G-0) as a member of the team and recorded his 100th career point.

Lyle Thompson: has tallied 24 points (9G-15A) in his past four games.

Bryan Cole: stays hot and has seven points (3G-4A) through the last two games.

Shayne Jackson: scored his 20th goal of the season and has recorded 22 points (10G-12A) in the past four games.

The Swarm will head back out on the road, looking to extend their win streak to five as they take on the Calgary Roughnecks on February 15 and the Philadelphia Wings on February 27 before returning home to open a three-game home stand starting with Philadelphia on February 28.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 9, 2026

Swarm Outlast Desert Dogs to Extend Win Streak to Four Games - Georgia Swarm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.